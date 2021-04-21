NASA Says This Invisible Dot Is Voyager 1, Photographed by Distant New Horizons

Chevy OBS Truck Shows Badass Widebody Conversion in Clean Rendering

Given the deep roots the Silverado has developed over the four iterations we've received to date, it can be easy to overlook the generation of Chevy trucks that came before it, namely the fourth-gen C/K series introduced back in 1986. However, the aftermarket constantly makes efforts to ensure that doesn't happen, and the build portrayed in this rendering serves as a fresh reminder of that. 10 photos



Now, before we discuss the details of the proposal, we might need to explain the designation used in the title. You see, to distinguish the final C/K truck from its successor, which came with more rounded lines, fans affectionally call the first the



However, with the vehicle's design defined by straight lines, it does feature plenty of smooth details aimed at reducing drag and thus boosting fuel efficiency, such as the flush front grille and windows. In addition, this generation was the first that saw AWD models use an independent front suspension.



The example portrayed in this pixel work comes with heavy aero updates, albeit with these appearing to take the factory styling into consideration.



Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), who is responsible for the job, turned the Chevy into an all-out race truck, a breed that seems to be



For starters, the vehicle mixes a single cab with a short bed, thus being prepared to offer the kind of dynamic attributes required for its new duties.



The aero work starts underneath the front bumper, where we find a splitter secured via a pair of rods and sporting aggressive endplates. And the latter's profile is matched by the side skirt extensions and elements flanking the custom aero piece that occupies the lower posterior of the vehicle.



The generous overfenders have a dramatic impact on the truck's appearance, while the bed cover keeps the drag to a minimum. Given the velocity-friendly destination of the machine, a roll cage was mandatory, with it piercing the composite rear window in spectacular fashion.



We're not sure about the firepower hidden behind the LED-redefined front fascia. Still, it's easy to notice that the engine now breathes via side pipes, while the cowl hood sitting over it means we might be dealing with a V8 that has been taken down the forced induction path.



As for the Candy Apple Red finish of the wild ride, with its attention magnet effect, it is on the house.



