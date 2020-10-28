Ford Mustang "Wide Boy" Ticks All the Right Boxes

Chevy Nova SS "Purple Player" Shows Subtle Widebody Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISEÑO DIGITAL DE VEHÍCULOS (@personalizatuauto) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:04pm PDT We're looking at the third-generation Nova here, the one that receives the most love from enthusiasts. And it's just as important that we're dealing with the Super Sport, which went from a trim level to a performance package for the 1968 model year.This slab of America went down in history as one of the smallest muscle cars, which is precisely what performance junkies wanted to hear about a machine that could be had in multiple big block forms.Zooming in on the pixel play that now sits on our screens, this example of the Chevrolet has been pixel-gifted with the kind of visual treatment you might expect to see on a modern muscle car.As such, the vehicle sports a subtle widebody, albeit with these flared arches reminding one of the Mopar world.Then we have the connection to the asphalt, which has been completely redefined. The first aspect that catches the eye involves the custom wheels, with these three-piece units sporting a deep concave design. And we mustn't overlook the stance of the vehicle, which, judging by the "negative" wheel gap, comes with the help of air springs.Digital label personalizauto, which is the one responsible for this visual adventure, has kept things on the clean side. Heck, even the exhaust setup is somewhat understated, thus fitting the overall profile of the proposal. Even so, the mix between the purple hue covering most of the real estate and the shade chosen for the cabin is the kind the stick with you.