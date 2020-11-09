Chevy "LaCorvette" Puts Italian Hypercar Spin on American Mid-Engined Beast

Face swap renderings are like the car equivalent of the "... isn't real, it can't hurt you" meme. Think about that while you begin to appreciate this Chevy LaCorvette.
If you've got a slightly older supercar that you think is still pretty fast, the C8 Corvette must be the stuff of nightmares. While the world was beginning to believe only Italian exotics costing $200,000 are supposed to be mid-engined, Chevy when ahead and created a monster.
Right about now, you are probably wondering if the C8 is faster than an old 458 Italia. We were too; that's why there's a drag race added at the end of this video. No, it's not faster, but it's not slower either.
Of course, Ferraris have also gotten much faster since the days of the 458. Some say it's because of the strong competition from McLaren's twin-turbo V8 models. But the Italian stallion has always been very competitive.
One of the most obvious examples of Ferrari getting an A+ on its homework is the LaFerrari, which is what people call a hypercar. Essentially, it's one of those cars that's so expensive and rare that regular rich people can't have one. Making its debut in 2013, this exotic boasted not only a mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine but also revolutionary hybrid technology.
In December 2016, a LaFerrari was auctioned off for $7 million, but today, we'll look at a rendering which puts an affordable spin on it. Artist superrenderscars has swapped on the front end from the C8 Corvette onto 7-year-old Ferrari just to prove they look quite similar in some ways.
Of course, most modern mid-engined cars have similar proportions. That's why some regular folks think every red sports car is a Ferrari (NSX joke). Do you know anybody who mistakes the new Corvette for an Italian supercar? Let us know in the comments section.
