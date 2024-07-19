Chevy Corvette Z06 Tears Up the Racetrack in Vegas, Do You Really Need a ZR1?

The C8 generation Chevrolet Corvette family is about to welcome its most extreme member yet: the Corvette ZR1. This model is capable of mind-blowing performance, and we reckon it will send shivers down the spines of supercar owners every time they encounter it at various events worldwide.
Chevrolet will pull the covers off the all-new 2025 Corvette ZR1 on July 25, and we already know that it uses a flat-plane crank 5.5L V8 motor with twin turbocharging. Alleged leaked data suggests it will enjoy 850 horsepower (862 ps/634 kW) and 825 pound-foot (1,119 Nm) of torque. That means the Z06 and E-Ray have zero chance of keeping up with it, and the base Stingray looks like pure prey.
The Corvette Stingray is the entry-level flavor. It comes with 495 hp, does 0-60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.9s, and starts at $68,300 (MSRP). The electrified Corvette E-Ray, which also features AWD, comes from $104,900, drops the acceleration to 2.5s, and boasts a combined 655 hp. Topping the lineup price-wise is the Corvette Z06, which starts at $112,700, and despite packing more power than the E-Ray, it is one-tenth slower.
If you check out the C8 'Vette's official spec sheet, you will find out that the Z06 unleashes 670 horsepower (680 ps/500 kW). The 5.5L flat plane crank V8 engine makes 460 pound-foot (624 Nm) of torque and can be revved up to 8,600 rpm. This gasoline-fed symphony rockets the latest Corvette Z06 to sixty in just 2.6 seconds, and by the looks of it, the ZR1 will come very close to the two-second flat territory.
A Chevy Corvette Stingray would be plenty of car for most petrolheads, and if you can afford the Z06 (or the E-Ray), you should pick one up immediately. After all, we only live once, don't we? But why speak about the C8 'Vette when there's nothing new to report on? Well, we just came across a video that shows the Z06 in action at Speed Vegas.
The footage is almost four minutes long and shows this marvelous machine devouring the racetrack. So, if you were looking for a sign to take a short break, well, this is it. Now, you know what to do next, don't you?
The Corvette Stingray is the entry-level flavor. It comes with 495 hp, does 0-60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.9s, and starts at $68,300 (MSRP). The electrified Corvette E-Ray, which also features AWD, comes from $104,900, drops the acceleration to 2.5s, and boasts a combined 655 hp. Topping the lineup price-wise is the Corvette Z06, which starts at $112,700, and despite packing more power than the E-Ray, it is one-tenth slower.
If you check out the C8 'Vette's official spec sheet, you will find out that the Z06 unleashes 670 horsepower (680 ps/500 kW). The 5.5L flat plane crank V8 engine makes 460 pound-foot (624 Nm) of torque and can be revved up to 8,600 rpm. This gasoline-fed symphony rockets the latest Corvette Z06 to sixty in just 2.6 seconds, and by the looks of it, the ZR1 will come very close to the two-second flat territory.
Now, while the ZR1 will obviously be the quickest production 'Vette ever, we reckon most people will never need such dizzying power in their lives. In fact, they will probably enjoy the Z06 just as much, and, for what it's worth, the Stingray is certainly not bad at all. Especially if you can land one close to the MSRP, which is easier said than done, as dealers are unwilling to drop the often-crazy markups to more decent levels.
A Chevy Corvette Stingray would be plenty of car for most petrolheads, and if you can afford the Z06 (or the E-Ray), you should pick one up immediately. After all, we only live once, don't we? But why speak about the C8 'Vette when there's nothing new to report on? Well, we just came across a video that shows the Z06 in action at Speed Vegas.
The footage is almost four minutes long and shows this marvelous machine devouring the racetrack. So, if you were looking for a sign to take a short break, well, this is it. Now, you know what to do next, don't you?