Chevron and Tesla Finally Have Something in Common

Are we talking about magnets? No, but we might as well be! After all, the north pole of one magnet and the south pole of another are attracted to each other and try their best to stick together. While Chevron and Tesla are definitely very different businesses, the brands might've finally come close enough to discover the one thing they both dislike.
And that's California.
The Golden State seems to have a big business issue because more and more companies are looking to relocate elsewhere. Tesla did just that in late 2021, one year after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, picked the Austin area as his official domicile. He lived in Los Angeles for almost twenty years prior to moving to Texas. Musk has also benefitted from a reduced personal tax burden by making the Lone Star state his home.
Although the executive was very discontent with California's strict global health crisis measures from that period, which he called fascist, Musk publicly said that scaling in the Bay Area became increasingly complicated. He pointed out that housing costs were out of control, and most Tesla workers had to commute long distances to do their jobs.
Moving to Texas felt a bit exaggerated back then, but it made sense in the grand scheme of things. The brand kept its Fremont factory running at full capacity while a new Engineering Center was created in California shortly after the corporation put its roots down in Texas. The marque tried to make everyone happy, especially after it benefited from grants, tax breaks, incentives, and favorable policies in the Golden State.
Most recently, however, Elon Musk found new reasons to dislike California because of a law that's meant to protect LGBTQ children. He threatened to bring X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX over to Texas, too. The CEO believed that schools not telling parents about their child's gender identification change was the "final straw." When writing, X and SpaceX are still headquartered in California.
But now, Chevron is leaving California as well. Considering the Golden State's strict environmental policies and its leadership in this respect, it's not surprising that an oil and natural gas company is having a hard time being headquartered there. However, Chevron has been part of California's story for 145 years.
Still, it's worth noting that the company's CEO, Mike Wirth, said the move isn't about politics. Chevron is doing what's best for itself, which is to be "closer to the core epicenter" of the industry. The 118-year-old company that appeared after the 1906 merger between Standard Oil Iowa and Pacific Oil has access to more talent and equipment vendors in Texas, per Bloomberg.
Experts, however, aren't surprised by this decision. Chevron already had over thrice more employees in Texas than in California. Could this be a sign that EVs are poised to take over? Well, it could be. However, Lone Star State now has both Chevron and Tesla, which means it's positioned advantageously for the imminent transition to cleaner drivetrains.
Finally, in 2020, Oracle and Hewlett Packard (HP) also moved from California to Texas. The latter is considered a more business- and employer-friendly state by legal experts.
The Golden State seems to have a big business issue because more and more companies are looking to relocate elsewhere. Tesla did just that in late 2021, one year after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, picked the Austin area as his official domicile. He lived in Los Angeles for almost twenty years prior to moving to Texas. Musk has also benefitted from a reduced personal tax burden by making the Lone Star state his home.
Although the executive was very discontent with California's strict global health crisis measures from that period, which he called fascist, Musk publicly said that scaling in the Bay Area became increasingly complicated. He pointed out that housing costs were out of control, and most Tesla workers had to commute long distances to do their jobs.
Moving to Texas felt a bit exaggerated back then, but it made sense in the grand scheme of things. The brand kept its Fremont factory running at full capacity while a new Engineering Center was created in California shortly after the corporation put its roots down in Texas. The marque tried to make everyone happy, especially after it benefited from grants, tax breaks, incentives, and favorable policies in the Golden State.
Most recently, however, Elon Musk found new reasons to dislike California because of a law that's meant to protect LGBTQ children. He threatened to bring X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX over to Texas, too. The CEO believed that schools not telling parents about their child's gender identification change was the "final straw." When writing, X and SpaceX are still headquartered in California.
But now, Chevron is leaving California as well. Considering the Golden State's strict environmental policies and its leadership in this respect, it's not surprising that an oil and natural gas company is having a hard time being headquartered there. However, Chevron has been part of California's story for 145 years.
America's most populous state has the highest gas prices in the nation. At the time of writing, a gallon of gas has an average price of $4.63. That's over 51 percent more than what a Texan pays for refined black gold. Chevron's move and its decision to cut back on refining efforts might keep the gas price at higher levels for longer.
Still, it's worth noting that the company's CEO, Mike Wirth, said the move isn't about politics. Chevron is doing what's best for itself, which is to be "closer to the core epicenter" of the industry. The 118-year-old company that appeared after the 1906 merger between Standard Oil Iowa and Pacific Oil has access to more talent and equipment vendors in Texas, per Bloomberg.
Experts, however, aren't surprised by this decision. Chevron already had over thrice more employees in Texas than in California. Could this be a sign that EVs are poised to take over? Well, it could be. However, Lone Star State now has both Chevron and Tesla, which means it's positioned advantageously for the imminent transition to cleaner drivetrains.
Finally, in 2020, Oracle and Hewlett Packard (HP) also moved from California to Texas. The latter is considered a more business- and employer-friendly state by legal experts.