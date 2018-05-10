Chevrolet Sonic Will Stick Around Until 2019

Even though Cadillac decided to pull the plug on the ATS Sedan, Chevrolet is confident the Sonic deserves another model year despite the fact passenger cars are not selling all that well in the United States. According to spokesman Nick Jaynes Morgan, “Sonic will indeed be sold to both retail and fleet customers for 2019.”

The Car Connection reports the ordering guide for the 2019 Sonic “shows no notable changes,” meaning that the hatchback and sedan will carry on in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels.



Including destination, care to guess how much the Sonic Hatchback costs in fully-loaded flavor, including the automatic transmission and 1.4-liter turbo? It's $26,685, and we're just as surprised as you are. Rumors of the Sonic’s imminent demise gained traction after the golden bowtie took the veils off the 2019 Spark, Cruze, and Malibu, leaving the subcompact hatchback and sedan out of the equation. On the other hand, Morgan’s confirmation contradicts the jibber-jabber, paving the way to another year of disappointing sales.“Chevy's investment in its sedans and hatchback stands in marked contrast to Ford,” highlights The Car Connection , which is true if you bear in mind the Blue Oval stopped production of the Focus and C-Max without even announcing it. Given time, the Ford Motor Company’s passenger-car lineup in the United States will consist of the Focus Active (imported from China) and Flat Rock-built Mustang.Over at General Motors, the Impala is at risk of discontinuation over dwindling sales. From 97,006 examples in 2016, the full-size sedan nosedived to 75,877 units in 2017. And yes, sales from the first four months of 2018 are worse compared to the same period last year. Wanna bet ten bucks the Impala will be gone by 2020?The Car Connection reports the ordering guide for the 2019 Sonic “shows no notable changes,” meaning that the hatchback and sedan will carry on in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels. The Sonic starts at $15,295 plus $875 destination, featuring the EcoTec 1.8-liter engine as standard. Fuel economy for the manual-equipped Sonic Sedan is EPA-rated 29 miles per gallon combined (26 city and 35 highway).Including destination, care to guess how much the Sonic Hatchback costs in fully-loaded flavor, including the automatic transmission and 1.4-liter turbo? It's $26,685, and we're just as surprised as you are.