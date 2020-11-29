Chevrolet Silverado "Rental Racer" Looks Like a Quarter-Mile Solution

Renting a pickup truck for transporting various goods or completing a moving job on your own and renting a racecar are two different things, but what if you could turn to the same specialist for both? The rendering that now occupies our screens portrays a world where such a service is only normal, so it naturally caught our eye.
Come to think of it, why wouldn't a company like U-Haul deliver a marketing exercise like the one portrayed in the work of independent digital artist Abimelec Arellano?
As a Google search easily reveals, this isn't the first time when an aficionado dreams of blurring the line between the two segments of the rental business. Heck, it's not even a first when talking about workhorses of the said specialist. However, it's the best effort we've seen so far and by a (quarter of a) mile. So, let's zoom in on it, shall we?
For obvious reasons, the attire of the vehicle has remained unchanged, so we can still see the basic white paint and the branding, while there's no chrome on the front bumper - the non-color-coded approach would only boost the image of such a vehicle showing up on the prepped surface of a drag strip.
Of course, in order for such an exercise to work in the real world, the machine should pack some serious muscle. And while this rendering doesn't take us under the hood, the drag pack-style wheel and tire combo speaks for itself.
As such, the rear axle works with monstrous Mickey Thompson slicks wrapped around beadlock wheels (the latter's mechanism keeps the rubbed in place during those hard launches). As for the hardware up front, we're looking at slim units that reduce rolling resistance - there's no reason to worry about these small tires reducing the deceleration abilities of the vehicle, since that parachute can always help.
The suspension has also been adapted for the kind of weight transfer that takes place when you haul your stuff 1,320 feet at a time, while the stance of the vehicle also reflects its newfound purpose.
When speaking about payload, we are, of course, referring to carrying the weight of all those emotions experienced while drag racing, since the bed of this Chevy Silverado 1500 can no longer be used for its original purpose - note that the floor is gone, while an aero cover is present, with the latter being accompanied by a wing.
