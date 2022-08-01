Chevrolet Seeker Is GM's New Crossover for China, Might Launch Stateside Too

Chevrolet has just expanded its crossover family on the other side of the Pacific Ocean with a brand new vehicle dubbed the Seeker. Set to be assembled in China for the local market by SAIC-GM, it might eventually make its way to North America as well, with obvious emphasis on the word ‘might.’
With a wheelbase measuring 2,700 mm (106.3 in), the Seeker is a compact crossover that slots between the Trailblazer and Blazer in the bowtie brand’s high-riding vehicle portfolio. It packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder Ecotec engine, hooked up to a CVT. Chevy hasn’t said anything about the output, otherwise rumored to be around 180 metric horsepower, nor if it will be offered in FWD, AWD, or both.
“When we designed the Seeker, we focused on making it expressive and distinctive, efficient, and fun to drive,” said the vice president of Design for GM China and GM International, Stuart Norris. “It is an SUV that is representative of the latest generation of Chevrolet design through its stunning, youthful, and dynamic exterior and interior.”
Visually, it combines sharp with soft lines in a modern package. It has a slightly sloping roofline toward the rear that ends with a spoiler, X-shaped face, split-lighting signature, and black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. The model will be offered in two different RS trim levels in the People’s Republic, and the pictured one sports the ‘RS’ logos on the grille and tailgate, next to the blacked-out Chevrolet emblems and rides on 18-inch alloys.
On the inside, it is the double-screen layout that takes center stage. The displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster measure 10.25 inches in diagonal each. The Seeker supports over-the-air updates, runs on the new Xiaoxue operating system, and has wireless Apple CarPlay. Among the gear included, Chevy mentions heated and ventilated front seats with lumbar support, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, power tailgate, and a few other gizmos.
