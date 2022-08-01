Chevrolet Seeker Is GM's New Crossover for China, Might Launch Stateside Too

More on this:

1 This Is GM's Brand-New Minivan That You Cannot Buy, Unless You Live in China

2 You Won’t Believe How Many Cars GM Sold in China in Q2, 2021

3 2021 Chevrolet Groove Revealed in Chile, It’s Actually a Chinese Crossover

4 Baojun RS-3 Chinese Crossover Rolls Out Turbo Engine Option

5 Demand for GM China-Exclusive $5000 EV Exceeds Supply by 25 to 1