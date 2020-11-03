Chevrolet's New eCrate Package Will Be Officially Installed by Lingenfelter

General Motors has been paving the way for upcoming restoration and customization projects using Chevrolets, GMCs, and the lot with an electric twist since last year. And it’s been using the classic SEMA venue for its alternate mobility restomods, chief among them being the 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup turned E-10 Concept or the 1977 K5 Blazer-E.
Both are used as possible flagships for the upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise package Chevrolet Performance plans to sell starting next year. Given the fact that we’re dealing with an “eCrate” package, those interested in EV restomoding their vintage rides will surely need some additional specialist help from aftermarket professionals to perform the modifications.
Thanks to a recent social media post from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering (LPE), we know at least one address to ship the new eCrate to – and it’s got the Brighton, Michigan, headquarters of the tuner written all over it.
According to LPE, the renowned aftermarket specialist is the first tuner selected by General Motors to implement its “Certified Installer Program” for the newly announced eCrate Electric Connect and Cruise system.
“As GM introduces a new fleet of electric vehicles, it creates an exciting opportunity to bring EV technology to the aftermarket,” commented Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports during the announcement for the new Chevrolet Performance Electric Connect and Cruise package. “Our vision is to offer a comprehensive line of Connect and Cruise systems from Chevrolet Performance – delivering a solution for every customer ranging from LSX V-8s to eCrate conversions.”
This clearly paves the way for Lingenfelter to snatch an early lead on customer projects looking to bring back to life their classic rides with a future-proof twist. And that’s great news for all fans of the prototypes Chevrolet has created during the 2019 SEMA Show and for this year’s SEMA360 virtual event.
Clearly, given that Lingenfelter will directly work with GM for the development and implementation of the newly introduced Chevrolet Performance eCrate, the first and most logical candidates for EV transformations would be the C-10 series pickups and K5 Blazer SUVs.
After all, the bow tie specialists have already worked hard on these functional proof of concepts - and it would be ashamed if their accumulated experience would go to waste.
Thanks to a recent social media post from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering (LPE), we know at least one address to ship the new eCrate to – and it’s got the Brighton, Michigan, headquarters of the tuner written all over it.
According to LPE, the renowned aftermarket specialist is the first tuner selected by General Motors to implement its “Certified Installer Program” for the newly announced eCrate Electric Connect and Cruise system.
“As GM introduces a new fleet of electric vehicles, it creates an exciting opportunity to bring EV technology to the aftermarket,” commented Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports during the announcement for the new Chevrolet Performance Electric Connect and Cruise package. “Our vision is to offer a comprehensive line of Connect and Cruise systems from Chevrolet Performance – delivering a solution for every customer ranging from LSX V-8s to eCrate conversions.”
This clearly paves the way for Lingenfelter to snatch an early lead on customer projects looking to bring back to life their classic rides with a future-proof twist. And that’s great news for all fans of the prototypes Chevrolet has created during the 2019 SEMA Show and for this year’s SEMA360 virtual event.
Clearly, given that Lingenfelter will directly work with GM for the development and implementation of the newly introduced Chevrolet Performance eCrate, the first and most logical candidates for EV transformations would be the C-10 series pickups and K5 Blazer SUVs.
After all, the bow tie specialists have already worked hard on these functional proof of concepts - and it would be ashamed if their accumulated experience would go to waste.