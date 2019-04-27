3 Chevy Invests In Bowling Green, Adds 400 Jobs To Support C8 Corvette Production

Chevrolet Recalls Trax Over Suspension Problem

Switching from front- to all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price. An option that doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint is the Protection Package. $275 for all-weather floor mats and splash guards sounds like a lot of money, don’t you agree? This time around, the issue lies with the lower control arms of the 2017 through 2019 model year Trax. Around 113,000 examples are under recall, manufactured between July 1st, 2017 to April 4th, 2019. The problem, as it happens, boils down to improper suspension welds.Chevrolet claims the supplier is responsible for improper welds of the joints in one or both of the front lower control arms. This component of the suspension is responsible with connecting the wheel assembly to the chassis, so yeah, it’s kind of important.In the case of a partial separation of the lower control arm, the front wheel of the Trax would toe outward, impacting the crossover’s handling and steering. On the upside, the golden bowtie isn’t aware of crashes related to separations of the control arms.Dealerships will inspect both arms, replacing them as necessary at no cost to the customer. This one’s a big job in terms of labor, and in case your Trax stays for more than a day at the dealership, good luck finding an Uber!General Motors will notify owners of the Trax , but didn’t provide a notification schedule. In the meantime, owners can reach GM at the (800) 222-1020 customer service. The reference number for this recall is A182202370 while the NHTSA campaign number is 19V312.If you’re interested in purchasing a Trax, pricing starts at $22,295 including $995 for the destination charge. The LS, LT, and Premier are all 1.4-liter turbo, featuring a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want 16-inch aluminum wheels, get the LT at $24,195. Leveling up to the $28,595 Premier translates to 18-inch alloy wheels and a lot of chrome detailing.Switching from front- to all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price. An option that doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint is the Protection Package. $275 for all-weather floor mats and splash guards sounds like a lot of money, don’t you agree?