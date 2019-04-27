autoevolution

Chevrolet Recalls Trax Over Suspension Problem

27 Apr 2019, 14:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Updated for the 2017 model year, the Trax sold 89,916 units in the United States in 2018. More popular than ever, the smallest crossover from Chevrolet has been recalled once again.
14 photos
2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax2017 Chevrolet Trax
This time around, the issue lies with the lower control arms of the 2017 through 2019 model year Trax. Around 113,000 examples are under recall, manufactured between July 1st, 2017 to April 4th, 2019. The problem, as it happens, boils down to improper suspension welds.

Chevrolet claims the supplier is responsible for improper welds of the joints in one or both of the front lower control arms. This component of the suspension is responsible with connecting the wheel assembly to the chassis, so yeah, it’s kind of important.

In the case of a partial separation of the lower control arm, the front wheel of the Trax would toe outward, impacting the crossover’s handling and steering. On the upside, the golden bowtie isn’t aware of crashes related to separations of the control arms.

Dealerships will inspect both arms, replacing them as necessary at no cost to the customer. This one’s a big job in terms of labor, and in case your Trax stays for more than a day at the dealership, good luck finding an Uber!

General Motors will notify owners of the Trax, but didn’t provide a notification schedule. In the meantime, owners can reach GM at the (800) 222-1020 customer service. The reference number for this recall is A182202370 while the NHTSA campaign number is 19V312.

If you’re interested in purchasing a Trax, pricing starts at $22,295 including $995 for the destination charge. The LS, LT, and Premier are all 1.4-liter turbo, featuring a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want 16-inch aluminum wheels, get the LT at $24,195. Leveling up to the $28,595 Premier translates to 18-inch alloy wheels and a lot of chrome detailing.

Switching from front- to all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price. An option that doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint is the Protection Package. $275 for all-weather floor mats and splash guards sounds like a lot of money, don’t you agree?
chevrolet trax recall Chevrolet US
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 