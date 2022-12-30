Chevrolet Prepares to Push the Power of the C8 Corvette Stingray to Over 500 Horsepower

The C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most remarkable models General Motors ever built. Although the Z06 variant was the talk of the town in 2022, this doesn’t mean that the Stingray is no longer on Chevrolet’s agenda. Recent reports indicate the Bow-Tie carmaker is preparing an update for the C8 Stingray’s engine, pushing the power to over 500 horsepower.
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 debuted for the model year 2020 as the first Vette in history featuring a mid-mounted engine. The new generation of the popular sportscar impressed with its breathtaking design and hypercar-like performance. GM has gone above and beyond to offer the C8 Corvette all the prerequisites of a successful career. And it didn’t disappoint, except maybe through GM’s failure to produce enough units to meet demand.
Indeed, the Corvette reservation holders lined up in a long queue, many of them waiting more than a year to have their beloved Vette delivered. GM blamed the microchip shortage and supply chain problems for the many production glitches that affected C8 Corvette production in 2020 and 2021. When things were looking up, 2022 brought a war in Europe and skyrocketing energy prices. To make matters worse, the Bowling Green assembly plant was struck by a tornado, which destroyed hundreds of cars on the production line.
Even in the base Stingray version, the C8 Corvette delivered 490 horsepower from the factory. Anyone wanting more could’ve ordered the optional dual-mode performance exhaust system. This adds five horsepower and five lb-ft (7 Nm) to the mix, boosting the feel-good factor and the bragging rights. But nothing is as sweet as a factory-delivered power boost, and it appears that Chevrolet will offer just that with the C8’s mid-life update.
According to Chevrolet insiders who spoke to GM Authority, Chevrolet will substantially raise the power of the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine. The word is “north of 500 horsepower,” which usually means we should expect around 510-520 horsepower. The new information comes after GM Authority spotted a strange C8 Corvette Stingray prototype equipped with longer and thinner exhaust pipes. The odd-looking exhaust system was thought to be EPA-certification exhaust pipes, which means Chevrolet was testing new powertrain specifications for the mid-engine sportscar.
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray already saw a revision of its specifications for the 2022 model year. Chevrolet has updated the engine’s fuel delivery as well as the Active Fuel Management system to help the C8 Corvette continue to meet federal emissions standards. At the same time, the modifications prompted revised fuel economy ratings from the EPA. Thus, the city ratings rose by 1 mpg to 16 mpg, while the highway ratings dropped by 3 mpg to 24 mpg. The combined EPA rating remained unchanged at 19 mpg.
