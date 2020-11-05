Chevrolet-Powered 1959 Lister Costin Was the First of Its Kind, Now for Sale

3 Lister Trims 100 Kg From the Jaguar I-Pace and It's Majestic

In fact, to give you an idea of how much it could cost, we’ll tell you that back in 1995 it was sold for $184,000 at a Goodwood auction. One of the big names of the era was Brian Lister . The Brit, founder of a company wearing the same name, was quick to rise to the status of major race car builder not only in Europe, but in the U.S. as well, where he worked with people like Jim Hall and Carroll Shelby.The racing world was a very dynamic one back then. That meant the creation of race-winning machines required strange and unlikely partnerships. Like that of Lister with aeronautical engineer Frank Costin Back in 1959, Costin was brought on board to modify an existing Lister car called Knobbly and to create a new generation of racers for the European scene. Costin did what he was asked, and an exclusive breed of machines was born.Over the years there were 13 Lister Costin cars made. Nine, including the prototype, were powered by Chevrolet V8 engines, three by Jaguar powerplants, and one came with a Maserati V8. The one we are here to talk about is the first in the family, the prototype powered by a Chevy V8.The car was the first of its breed, but that doesn’t mean it was spared live action on the track. In 1959, the year it was made, the car was put through its paces at Snetterton, Goodwood, and Silverstone.It never really left the racing scene since - it changed hands repeatedly, and was raced at events across several continents. Now, it sits on the lot of Canepa , awaiting a buyer willing to take it out on the track once more.The dealer does not say how much it asks for the car, but given how it comes in the original Crimson red, and packs the 327ci (5.3-liters) V8/4-speed manual transmission, don't expect it to be cheap.In fact, to give you an idea of how much it could cost, we’ll tell you that back in 1995 it was sold for $184,000 at a Goodwood auction.

