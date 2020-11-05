Chevrolet Performance Launches 350/265 Base Small-Block V8 Budget Crate Engine

All small-block V8s we have today can trace their roots to the 350-cu.in. from the 1960s. Introduced under the L-48 codenamed in the 1967 Camaro, the 5.7-liter blunderbuss has been reimagined as a budget-oriented crate engine by Chevrolet Performance.
Part number 19420194 is described as “a value-priced alternative to rebuilding the original 350 in your vehicle.” The long-block assembly allows the intake system and a few other accessories to be transferred to the crate engine, reducing costs even further. Right off the bat, the Base develops 265 horsepower at 4,300 rpm and 351 pound-feet (476 Nm) at 3,300 rpm.
Four-bolt main caps are featured, along with a timing cover and oil pan. The engine is internally balanced and further boasts a two-piece rear main seal. Nodular iron is used for the crankshaft to keep costs low, the connecting rods are powdered metal steel, and the pistons are made from cast aluminum. At most, the two-valve-per-cylinder motor can spin at 5,100 rpm.
Mobil 1 is the preferred lubricant, which isn’t exactly surprising considering that Chevrolet Performance relies exclusively on this brand. For street and light tracking, customers are recommended to utilize 5W-30 or 15W-50 oils. If you’re planning to track the car, go for 0W-30 or 0W-50.
Chevrolet Performance can set you up with an intake manifold (part number 10185063) as well as a Holley 650 carburetor which is covered by a 90-day limited warranty. Builders are also required to add spark plugs and wires, a distributor, starter, as well as the water and fuel pumps to get this bad boy running. Covered by a 24-month or 50,000-mile limited warranty, the small-block V8 isn’t intended for marine applications or street use either.
The final detail that needs to be mentioned about the 350/265 Base is that it can’t handle vehicles with a GVWR of more than 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms). In other words, you won’t have any problems putting this engine in a K5 Blazer or a C/K pickup truck from days long gone.
