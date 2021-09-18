Chevrolet LT5 Crate Engine Discontinued, LT4 Still Available

After merely a year of production, the LT5 crate engine is listed on the Chevrolet website as discontinued. The most powerful motor ever offered in a Chevrolet-branded production vehicle was introduced for the 2019 model year with the pinnacle of the seventh-gen 'Vette, the mighty ZR1.
Often described as the ultimate small-block V8 produced by General Motors, the LT5 shares plenty of parts with the LT4 that Chevrolet still offers in the guise of a crate engine. The block, heads, pistons, and rods carryover whereas the short list of differences kicks off with the dual fuel system.
As opposed to the previous-generation LS architecture, the LT features direct injection for every member of the family except for the LT5. This fellow is rocking primary direct injection and supplementary port injection, two controllers for fuel delivery, and a stronger crankshaft material.
Nicknamed BAS for Big Ass Supercharger, the LT5 features a shaker hood because of the 2.65-liter blower with a 170-degree helix rotor set compared to 160 degrees for the 1.7-liter blower in the LT4. Be that as it may, the supercharger actually spins a little slower at 15,860 revolutions per minute versus 21,000 revolutions per minute. Designed to peak at 13.9 pounds per square inch of boost, the blower needs 110 horsepower to spin.
Complemented by the largest throttle body that General Motors ever offered at 95 millimeters compared to 87 millimeters for the LT4, this lump develops a staggering 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque. With the Chevrolet Performance higher-flowing intake that integrates a dry media filter, the 6.2-liter LT5 engine can be improved to 772 force-fed ponies.
Although General Motors doesn’t offer the LT5 as a crate engine anymore, aftermarket companies offer turn-key solutions for a hefty price. Speartech, for example, currently list their LT5 with a 10-speed automatic tranny at $37,500 excluding the downpipes, catalytic converters, dry-sump oil tank, and radiator. That’s the starting price of the Camaro 1SS, which flaunts the 455-horsepower LT1 and a six-speed manual transmission as standard.
