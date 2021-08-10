5 Whoever Saves This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Medal, No Doubt About It

Chevrolet Is Making Apple Pie Hot Dogs With Guy Fieri

The headline might seem like the most random pairing ever, for the most random thing, but it actually makes sense once you get the full context. Chevrolet has always been “a proud supporter of baseball” and, on August 12, it’s sponsoring the 12 MLB at Field of Dreams baseball game in Dyersville, Iowa. This will be the first Major League game ever to be held in Iowa, so Chevrolet is enlisting Fieri’s help to create a very unique snack, to mark the occasion.It’s called an Apple Pie Hot Dog and it’s a combination of apple pie and hot dog (duh). To non-Americans, this kind of mixing it up could be off-putting even without actually seeing the finished product, but Americans willing to give it a go will be able to bake it at home by following Fieri’s recipe in the Chevrolet -produced video below. The snack is more like a pig in a blanket type of pastry, with apple pie filling, bacon jam, plenty of added sugar and apple pie spice, a hot dog, and mustard.The recipe is actually a throwback to a 1975 Chevrolet ad that claimed “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet go together in the good old U.S.A.” You can also see it at the bottom of the page, but be warned that the jingle is real earworm.In a riff on the ad, Chevrolet decided to bring all of them together, so the Apple Pie Hot Dog recipe was created. “As a long-time Chevy guy, it’s awesome to be working together on this funky throwback snack for the MLB at Field of Dreams Game,” Fieri says in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the reactions from fans as they take their first bite of the Apple Pie Hot Dog!”He, for one, is positive they’re going to like it.

