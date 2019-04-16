New Off-Road Crossover Based On 2020 Ford Escape Confirmed By Ford Official

5 Minor Traffic Accident Ends With Mob Attack on Transgender Woman in Dallas

4 Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

3 Breastfeeding Mom Gets $115 Parking Ticket, is Super Upset About It

2 Justin Bieber Sued For Hitting Paparazzo With His Lifted Dodge Ram

1 Drunken Grandma Parks on Top of 2 Cars at Walmart Parking Lot

More on this:

Chevrolet Dealer Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbing, Drugging Disabled Customer

A Chevrolet salesman wanted by the feds has been apprehended in Texas and is now facing charges of kidnapping, bank robbery and money laundering. 14 photos



Bryant found out about the settlement and, when the victim brought the truck for its first inspection at the beginning of the month, put into action his plans to rob him. He offered to give the victim a ride home, which the victim accepted.



Instead of taking the victim home, as promised, Bryant threatened him and his family and forced him to withdraw money from the bank. He then took him to other bank branches in the state, forcing him to take out even more money.



At one point, the victim told police, Bryant took him to an Atlanta hotel, where he had him smoke crack cocaine. During the entire 2-day period of captivity, the victim took out $200,000, which he handed over to Bryant.



When the victim was released, he went straight to the police. The FBI took over the case and, after a short search, arrested Bryant in Cedar Hill, Texas.



In a statement issued prior to his arrest, Mountain View Chevrolet noted that they were actively working with the feds to help them catch him. “The dealership was not involved in, or even aware of, any alleged attempt on the part of Mr. Bryant to defraud a customer of our business. Mr. Bryant is no longer employed by Mtn. View Chevrolet,” the statement added. Daniel Bryant worked for Mountain View Chevrolet in Chattanooga, Tennessee and he used his position to defraud a client of $200,000, by kidnapping and plying him with drugs, the victim told the police. Court documents say that the victim had received a payout from his former employer after an on-the-job injury that left him in a wheelchair, and he used part of that money to purchase a truck from the dealership WRCBtv reports.Bryant found out about the settlement and, when the victim brought the truck for its first inspection at the beginning of the month, put into action his plans to rob him. He offered to give the victim a ride home, which the victim accepted.Instead of taking the victim home, as promised, Bryant threatened him and his family and forced him to withdraw money from the bank. He then took him to other bank branches in the state, forcing him to take out even more money.At one point, the victim told police, Bryant took him to an Atlanta hotel, where he had him smoke crack cocaine. During the entire 2-day period of captivity, the victim took out $200,000, which he handed over to Bryant.When the victim was released, he went straight to the police. The FBI took over the case and, after a short search, arrested Bryant in Cedar Hill, Texas.In a statement issued prior to his arrest, Mountain View Chevrolet noted that they were actively working with the feds to help them catch him. “The dealership was not involved in, or even aware of, any alleged attempt on the part of Mr. Bryant to defraud a customer of our business. Mr. Bryant is no longer employed by Mtn. View Chevrolet,” the statement added.