Chevrolet Corvette "Big Daddy" Flexes Widebody Muscle in Quick Rendering

The demand for aftermarket transformations has reached previously unimaginable levels these days. For instance, when talking about grabbing a senior Corvette for a build these days, the line between the cars that receive all the attention and those that enjoy less of it are becoming blurrier. Sure, customizers still love playing with the split-window C2 of 1963, but a C3 like the one used for this digital build also makes for a popular choice.
The third iteration of the American icon enjoyed a good run, having been produced for the 1968-1982 model years, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see enthusiasts seeking individuality.
At least for the time being, this C3 rendering remains confined to our screens, but with many such efforts being linked to real-world custom projects these days, that status might change.
Regardless, the proposal introduces super-sized overfenders, which are linked by equally generous side skirt extensions. Come to think of it, this sort of monstrous aero partially reminds us of the 1977 C3 IMSA SuperVette we discussed last fall, even though that is a tube-frame race car, while the pixel effort parked on our desktops right now brings a street car project.
Digital label MalonyxMedia, which is responsible for the work, made sure to fill those arches with custom wheels that stand out from a distance. The rolling goodies feature a concave five-spoke profile and wide polished lips that might as well help the one check the shoe polish before climbing aboard.
Up front, there's a start contrast between the all-out nature of the side work and the simple air dam extension found here.
However, we can't say the same about the posterior of the Chevy - it all starts with the boot lid spoiler, which seems to have been shaped by airflow.
Interestingly, the classic chrome bumpers are still in place, with the finish matched by the modern exhaust tips that protrude though the diffuser, whose size shows this proposal means business.
And there's an extra layer of flavor here: the wheels, camber, and all, as well as the rear number plate and its LED lighting are a nod to Japanese car customization culture.
