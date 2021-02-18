Chevrolet Corvette "Big Daddy" Flexes Widebody Muscle in Quick Rendering

The demand for aftermarket transformations has reached previously unimaginable levels these days. For instance, when talking about grabbing a senior Corvette for a build these days, the line between the cars that receive all the attention and those that enjoy less of it are becoming blurrier. Sure, customizers still love playing with the split-window C2 of 1963, but a C3 like the one used for this digital build also makes for a popular choice.

11 photos