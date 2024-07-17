Chevrolet Colorado Goes on Sale in South Korea, Sole Trim Available is the Z71

General Motors revealed the Chevrolet brand's third-gen Colorado in July 2022 for the 2023 model year. Produced at the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, the midsizer is now available – two years after it was revealed – in South Korea.
As you might have guessed by now, the starting price is very different from that of the US market's Colorado. Part of the reason is GM's decision to limit the newcomer to a single trim, although said grade is more than adequate off the beaten path.
Enter the Z71, a 4WD-only spec that Chevy lists at $41,795 sans destination charge in the United States of America. Over in South Korea, that would be 72,790,000 won or 52,700 buckaroos at current exchange rates. In other words, it exceeds the starting price of the ZR2 for the United States.
Pictured on 20-inch wheels, the South Korean model comes with 18-inch alloys as standard, just like its North American brother. Both designs are finished in Dark Android. GM Korea offers the four-cylinder turbocharged pickup truck in six paint colors, beginning with Topaz Blue, Sterling Gray, and Sand Dune. The color palette further includes Tuxedo Black, Pure White, and Glow Red.
The 2.7-liter engine makes 314.3 metric ponies at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 54 kgm of torque at 3,500 revolutions per minute, with said crankshaft figures converting to 310 mechanical horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm). Otherwise put, it's down on peak torque compared to the American sib's 430 pound-feet (583 Nm).
Combined fuel efficiency? Make that 8.1 liters per 100 kilometers or 29 miles to the gallon, which sounds a bit iffy when you glance over the fuel economy ratings for the American model. That's because WLTP is the standard fuel economy and emissions testing procedure in South Korea, whereas the EPA's way of estimating fuel economy is a bit closer to what you may expect in real-world driving conditions.
At launch, prospective customers are presented with a limited-run Colorado dubbed Z71-X that builds on the Z71 with the likes of a backlit front-grille bowtie, running boards, a stainless-steel exhaust tip, a premium floor liner, and Colorado sill plates for the front doors. The configurator for South Korea shows a single interior theme (Jet Black with Adrenaline Red), while options include a sunroof and two underbody cameras.
The most expensive options of the bunch are the Z71-X at 1,700,000 won (1,230 dollars) and the Technology Pack at 2,350,000 won (1,700 dollars). As implied, the latter adds technological goodies such as front and rear underbody cameras, a 360-degree camera system, Rear Pedestrian Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Bose premium audio. This package further sweetens the deal with 20-inch wheels.
Connected to an eight-speed automatic, the Colorado Z71 for South Korea is rated at 349.2 kilograms (just under 770 pounds) for maximum payload capacity and 3,492 kilograms (nearly 7,700 pounds) for maximum trailering capacity.
