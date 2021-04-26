1 Nitrous Mustang, Camaro and S10 Amazingly Hold It Together on Sketchy Drag Strip

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Races Mustang Shelby GT350 for Plain Horsepower Glory

Looking at the specs of the two models involved, it looks like that should be the case for this match-up as well. The Chevrolet Camaro has a clear advantage in terms of power output, and since both cars run manuals and are rear-wheel-driven, power might just be the deciding factor in this particular race.The GM machine's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine has a full liter of displacement over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter. Add the advantage of a blower, and the real surprise here is the Camaro only makes 115 hp more than the naturally aspirated Mustang.It is, after all, the most powerful atmospheric engine ever produced by Ford, so let's give Blue Oval engineers some credit for their achievement. Besides, the GT350 can always call upon its bigger brother, the GT500 , if the Camaro threatens to cross the line between just being quicker and administering a savage whooping.Well, considering the size of the gap as well as the few aces up the GT350's sleeve, the latter doesn't seem like a real possibility. While the ZL1 is completely stock (641 hp/650 PS and 479 lb-ft/650 Nm of torque), the Shelby sports two minor (very minor) mods, but enough to up its performance to a more competitive level.Tuning a naturally aspirated engine is a lot trickier than forced induction one, be it turbocharged or supercharged, which leaves few other possibilities to squeeze more power out of it. This GT350 has had its catalytic converter removed to increase the speed of exhaust gases and reduce back-engine pressure while also squirting an E85 mix instead of regular gasoline into the cylinders.Exactly how much power these two mods give the Mustang is anyone's guess, but what's obvious (and was also predictable) is that it's far less than the 115 hp it needed to match the Camaro 's 641 hp output. The drivers go for two 50 mph (around 80 kph) rolling races, and while they might not synchronize perfectly, the fact the ZL1 keeps pulling away throughout the race shows the Shelby would have stood no chance even with a perfectly timed start. Watch the two quick runs below, and make sure you bring a pair of headphones so you won't miss any of that glorious V8 sound.