Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Lets Jesus and the Autobots Take the Wheel

Admittedly, a muscle car doesn’t need any extra stickers or decorations or eye-catching modifications, because it’s a thrill in and of itself. But no one told this to this guy, the owner of a white Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 turned into near-viral star.
To be clear, we’re not talking about modifications that improve a car’s performance or that boost its aesthetic value, the kind normally carried out by a specialized shop. We’re talking about the regular kind of mods, where you head out and buy stickers or maybe some part / kit you can attach yourself – the kind that this guy went overboard with.
Reddit’s S**tty Car Mods thread is the treasure that keeps on giving, but this time, what it’s giving is baffling even for the most understanding of viewers. No one would rail against a driver who goes all out to turn their personal vehicle (American muscle or not) into the vehicle for spreading the word of God, but a car that combines both religious and Autobot symbols? That’s a stretch whichever way you look at it.
So here it is, perhaps the strangest, most confusing and arguably ugliest thing to ever happen to a Camaro. In addition to three fake hood scoops that this ZL1 simply doesn’t need, it’s packed with religious symbols and writing, and a good handful of Autobot symbols for good measure.
The combination of the two is disconcerting, but the owner probably can explain it. Truth be told, whoever took and posted the photo did not wait for the owner to ask for it, so we have only this photo to make our assumptions.
So, we get a couple of head symbols of the Last Autobot on the central hood scoop, three crosses underneath, a “Jesus Runs Deep” on the windshield, “WWJD” and “iPray” on the bumper, “Christians Obediently Preaching Salvation (COPS)” on the side sills and at least a couple of Jesus fish (Ichthys) symbols scattered about. At that’s at a single cursory look.
Just to be sure, this ZL1 is one of a kind and, in case you were thinking a like-minded owner was out there, a couple of “Limited Edition” stickers stand out on the front bumper. Thank
God the Autobots the Powers That Be.
Just to be sure, this ZL1 is one of a kind and, in case you were thinking a like-minded owner was out there, a couple of “Limited Edition” stickers stand out on the front bumper. Thank