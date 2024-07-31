Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drags C8 Chevrolet Corvette, Someone Doesn't Stand a Chance

There's a paradox going on over at Chevrolet right now – their Corvette sports car is doing better than ever both in terms of sales and performance. At the same time, the more affordable and traditional Camaro nameplate has gone the way of the dodo.
You would think that American muscle cars are living their best modern times, with the likes of Ford's S650 Mustang not giving up on the classic V8 and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 taking quarter-mile dragstrip showings to new 1,025-horsepower heights. But, as it turns out, it seems that we're witnessing the twilight of the niche segment – Ford is slowly but steadily making the Mustang akin to any other sports car, Dodge is going electric or with inline-six mills, and Chevy has dropped the Camaro altogether.
It's especially heartbreaking for Chevrolet fans because the C8 Corvette has been reinvented as a mid-engine sports car and is way more expensive than the Camaro ever was. A base Stingray retails for $68,300 and will go up to $105k for the 2024 E-Ray or $112,700 for the 2024 Z06, while the Camaro kicks off at $31k if you can still find any left-over inventory.
Curiously, it's even sadder that a new Camaro isn't happening now that the C8 Corvette ZR1 is out with 1,064 horsepower – imagine a seventh-generation 'Maro ZL1 rocking the turbo V8 with around 850 horsepower and slapping silly the ultra-expensive ($325k) 800-hp Ford Mustang GTD! Well, that won't happen, but it doesn't mean that people won't try to beat the Corvette with a Camaro – at least at the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
There's no need to take our word for granted because we have a proper example – a good case in point is made by the good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube, who are again at Bradenton Motorsports Park to show us another Street Car Takeover encounter, this time between a gray Chevy Camaro ZL1 and a white (knight in shiny armor) C8 Chevy Corvette, most likely of the Stingray variety.
If you notice that something is off, that would be the huge trail of smoke left by the white-letter Hoosier performance tires that this Chevy Camaro came equipped with. We are not aware of other modifications, but if everything else is stock, it should be a great skirmish between the two (vastly different) representatives of Chevy performance.
Well, as it turned out, this was an absolute blast – at least as far as the Chevy Camaro fans are concerned. The latter was quick to spin the classic Hoosier tires and take an early lead against the C8 Corvette, which is a great overall sports car even when it loses a battle. This one was lost quite badly, though – 9.62s at 144 mph versus 11s at 134 mph!
