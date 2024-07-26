Chevrolet Camaro Rides the Wall While Racing a Miata, Must Have Watched Too Much NASCAR

This guy must have watched too many NASCAR races. He lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro while racing a Mazda MX-5 Miata, got on the side wall, and could not come down off it.
Sunday drivers are different when it comes to amateur motor racing. They get in their modded cars, which are also street-legal, drive to the track, and push them over their limits. Over the walls, too, sometimes.
It happened to this sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS driver on the oval course of the Grundy County Speedway in Illinois during a one-lap race in the Tuner Fest Drift IL event. He must have overestimated the abilities of his muscle car while racing a Mazda MX-5 Miata. He had already taken the lead in the outer lane of the track before a corner.
But he was driving way too fast to be able to go into that corner properly, so his Camaro stopped listening to him, and understeering went bananas. Before he knew it, he was up on the side wall of the speedway, in front of the crowd, with the passenger side wheels flapping in the air.
Footage from the local track shows the Chevy sliding along the protective wall on one side before coming to a halt, bouncing, almost ready to roll. Luckily, it didn't happen. A wheel is seen rolling on the asphalt at the end of the 14-second video uploaded to YouTube.
The engine of the Camaro SS can still be heard revving while the car has two wheels in the air before it goes idle. Shocked by what had just happened, the driver must have still kept his foot on the throttle pedal but, considering the position he was in, he really had nowhere to go at that point.
The driver of the purple Miata pulled over the moment he saw that the Camaro lost it. His rival from behind the wheel of the Camaro extricated himself from the car and walked away unharmed as the safety personnel of the speedway rushed to him.
But we can't say, however, the same thing about his Camaro, which must have gotten the driver's side pretty deformed following the slide. Furthermore, the airbags were deployed, so it pretty much looks like a write-off. The owner took it home on a trailer and will have some explaining to do when he calls his insurance agent. Most insurance policies, however, don't cover track days.
This driver must have watched one too many NASCAR races. And he surely got to see Ross Chastain's stunt. Cold-blooded Chastain rode the wall in his Camaro in what was called the "Hail Melon" maneuver and won the penultimate race of the 2022 season. NASCAR eventually decided to ban the wall ride.
