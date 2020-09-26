Chevrolet Camaro "Huracan" Is the Italian Muscle Car

You're probably wondering why we're looking at a Chevrolet Camaro that has been gifted with bits and pieces lifted off the Lamborghini Huracan. Well, the rendering we have here might seem like it's simply meant to put a smile on our faces, but there might just be a method to the madness.
It's worth noting that the work uses the pre-2019 Camaro SS as a starting point. And that's because Chevrolet introduced an unfortunate visual makeover for the said model year, with the bar separating the upper and the lower grilles coming in black and sporting the bowtie emblem.
Sure, the automaker delivered an "emergency" 2020 revamp that saw the said bar receiving the color of the body and the badge returning to the upper grille, but the styling could be even more appealing.
Nevertheless, this pixel work needs to be viewed more like a concept rather than an implementation. So, perhaps an eccentric aftermarket developer out there can use these pixels as inspiration for designing a future body kit.
For the record, digital label tuningcar_ps, who is responsible for the shenanigan, completed the edit using a smartphone.
The details that were added to the muscle car come from the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. And the list of goodies includes the lighting signature, the front apron, the front and rear fenders (such an unusual widebody!), the side skirts and even the air intakes sitting behind the rear side windows. Oh, and let's not overlook the side and the central air intakes fitted to the hood.
Returning to the Camaro itself, if the current sales trends continue, 2020 will mark the third consecutive year when the Chevy falls behind the Mustang and the aging Challenger - questionable styling choices aside, another reason for this involves the lack of serious tech updates for the Camaro (its competitors continue to receive new developments).
And here's to hoping that GM not only dismisses the persistent rumors about the 2023 retirement of this iconic badge, but also comes up with an A-grade effort for the seventh-gen Camaro we're all expecting, the kind that led to the birth of the amazing C8 Corvette.
