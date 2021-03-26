Chevrolet Camaro "E-Gen" Electric Muscle Car Shows Angry Face in Quick Rendering

When it comes to performance vehicles, the switch to electrified powertrains can be more difficult than in other segments due to the emotional side of such machines. The tendency is amplified for muscle cars, which have built an entire culture around the V8 rumble. Nevertheless, we can't ignore the ongoing battery revolution. So here we are, talking about an independent rendering showcasing an electric Chevrolet Camaro.
This digital creation, dubbed Camaro E-Gen, arrives at a time of uncertainty for the iconic Chevy model. Sure, the entire muscle car segment is threatened by the ever-stricter emission regulations. However, sales of the current sixth-gen Camaro have been falling behind its traditional competitors, the Mustang and the Challenger, for three years now.
As a result, the rumor market's wild side talks about the potential demise of the badge. And while GM has remained tight-lipped on the matter, it would seem odd for the company to retire a label with such a history, especially when Ford had introduced the Mach-E Mustang alongside the traditional models and Dodge talks about various forms of electrification for the future.
Other rumors talk about the Gen VI Camaro set to receive a life cycle expansion to 2026, which would involve a second major facelift. However, given GM's commitment to an EV-only future by 2035, we could see the seventh-gen model morphing into a battery-powered machine. Of course, this implies that we get a new Camaro.
Returning to this rendering, the traditional styling cues of the Camaro are certainly present, from the generous hood and the shape of the greenhouse to the upper front fascia and the rear light clusters.
And while the futuristic additions to the creation could be expected, it looks like the vehicle borrows some crossover DNA with a rather generous ground clearance.
The work comes from a digital artist named Dongman Joo, whose resume involves an advanced design internship for GM's South Korean arm and exterior design internships for the Volkswagen and Audi motherships in Germany.
