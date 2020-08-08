Chevrolet Camaro Dash Mod Features a Full Android Tablet Because Why Not

While more and more cars come with Android Auto and CarPlay support as a factory-installed option, some people out there don’t want to stick with these driving-optimized systems and aiming for the full mobile experience.
So instead of paying for Android Auto and CarPlay, what they do is create a dash mod that can fit a full Android or iOS tablet.
This is the case of this custom dash built by the engineers over at Soundman Car Audio for the fourth-generation Camaro and which uses a Samsung Tab A tablet to power the infotainment experience inside the vehicle.
As you can see in the video embedded below, the custom dash comes with a built-in USB Type-C connector, so whenever you slide in the tablet, it can automatically charge as well. The Type-C port is connected to the car, so technically, power is sent to the tablet only when you turn on the engine.
“Today I want to show you guys a Camaro dash mod that I just finished for a customer. This customer sent in an aftermarket dash kit and his Samsung Tab A tablet. I made a custom tablet dock then molded it into the panel. I relocated the upper row of buttons and cut a din opening for an aftermarket stereo to sit behind the tablet. I painted the panel satin black to resemble the OEM finish,” the dash mod designers explain in the description of the video.
The best of all is that this Camaro dash mod allows for the tablet to be removed at any moment, so you can technically take it home for updates and things like that.
Building such dash mods isn’t something that anyone can do and does require some special equipment if what you’re looking for is premium quality. The good news is that they don’t cost a fortune should you decide to buy one online and they can be adapted to any tablet you want, including iPads.
