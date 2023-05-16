Chevrolet Bolt EUV Covers 560 Miles With Only 64.9 kWh

GM do Brasil managed to squeeze out 901.8 kilometers from a full charge of the Bolt EUV's lithium-ion battery, which packs 65 kilowatt hours net and 68 kilowatt hours gross. That means 506.3 miles in old money, far more than what a regular person like you and me can expect from the little crossover.
How did the Brazilian division achieve this incredible driving range? For starters, the bone-stock Bolt EUV was driven at the Cruz Alta Proving Ground, officially known as Campa de Provas da Cruz Alta. Based in the Indaiatuba municipality of Sao Paulo, said proving ground consists of no fewer than 16 tracks, including a circle/oval track that allows the driver to travel at 160 kph (100 mph) without even turning the wheel.
No turning of the steering wheel means less friction between the front wheels and the road. Another detail that should be mentioned is the Bolt EUV's average speed, namely 35 kph (21.7 mph). The zero-emission crossover only stopped to change drivers, which included more than 70 peeps from General Motors, partners, auto journalists, and influencers.
901.8 kilometers on a full charge and 35 kilometers per hour on average means that 28 hours and 30 minutes were needed for the battery to run out of juice. The car's infotainment system lists 64.9 kWh used in these 28 hours and 30 minutes, which averages to 7.2 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles).
What's especially strange about GM do Brasil's record-breaking run is that General Motors will discontinue both the Bolt EUV and its Bolt EV sibling by 2024. This decision is partly due to the imminent arrival of next-generation electric vehicles like the Equinox EV, and mostly due to poor sales.
Remember when everyone was expecting the Bolt EV to challenge the Model 3's dominance? General Motors continues to believe that it's going to dethrone Tesla, yet so far, GM couldn't be further from its rather bold goal. The Equinox EV that indirectly replaces the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will cost roughly $30,000 sans taxes and the federal tax credit, which is a few grand more than the Bolt's $26,500 and $27,800.
On the upside, you'll get a platform developed specifically for all-electric vehicles, more power, a better driving range, and – most importantly – more room for everyone and their luggage. The Equinox EV is a compact, and General Motors will make it at the Ramos Arizpe Assembly Plant in Mexico. Chevrolet lists limited availability for the well-equipped 2RS trim level, starting this fall, for MY24.
By comparison, the Bolt EV is estimated at 259 miles (416.8 kilometers) between charging stops by the Environmental Protection Agency. Its crossover-bodied sibling – which features similar ground clearance to the hatchback – is much obliged to offer 247 miles (397.5 kilometers) at most.
