Chevrolet Advertises 2020 Bolt EV While Also Teasing 2022 Bolt Family

Even though 2021 is just around the corner, Chevrolet has recently published a promo video for the 2020 Bolt EV with the pompous title “It’s Time to Charge Forward.” The curious thing is, charging is not the strongest point for this fellow.
The 7.2-kW onboard charger isn’t on par with the Tesla Model 3, and speaking of the hottest EV out there, let’s talk about pricing. Excluding potential savings, the Chevy starts at $36,620 while the electric vehicle from Palo Alto can be had from $37,990 for the rear-driven Standard Range Plus. Given the difference in size, it's not surprising that Elon Musk has the upper hand over Mary Barra.
Even in terms of range, the subcompact hatchback and mid-sized sedan are separated by 9 miles (14 kilometers). Even though it had delivered an uncompetitive product, Chevrolet claims in the video commercial at the end of this write-up that “the all-electric Bolt EV can turn heads and change minds.”
A YouTube user put it best in the comments section of the video, namely "bringing 2017 technology to 2021. Like selling someone an iPhone 7 today. Last to the dance again, GM."
Fast-forward to 1 minute and 7 seconds, and you will also notice the golden bowtie teasing the redesigned 2022 model year along with the Bolt EUV crossover. A crossover in name, frankly, because the ground clearance is similar to that of the Bolt EV and because only the front wheels are driven by a single e-motor.
Adding insult to injury, Chevrolet was supposed to roll out the mid-cycle refresh for the subcompact hatchback for 2021. That plan didn’t come to fruition because of the health crisis and worker strikes, demonstrating how bad GM plans things even though it’s the biggest automaker in North America. When all is said and done, the facelifted Bolt EV may not even be worth waiting for because of the BEV3.
Battery Electric Vehicle architecture 3 will be the backbone of every electric vehicle from General Motors starting with the GMC Hummer EV, due to be revealed on October 20th and to arrive next fall as a 2022 model. The Cadillac Lyriq is also worth highlighting, along with the Chevrolet BET electric pickup.
