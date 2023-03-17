Cheeky License Plate, Epic Performance, This C6 Corvette ZR1 Is Stick Shift King Daddy

The Corvette is undoubtedly the people’s sports car in America. However, if you are a diehard Corvette enthusiast, you understand one thing – not all Corvettes are equal. The Corvette we’re covering today is a 2010 C6 ZR1. If you know anything about this American-bred sports car, it has earned a reputation of shaming supercars of its era on the track with little regard (it’s not debatable, we have documented proof).

9 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/ThatDudeinBlue