Cheeky License Plate, Epic Performance, This C6 Corvette ZR1 Is Stick Shift King Daddy

The Corvette is undoubtedly the people’s sports car in America. However, if you are a diehard Corvette enthusiast, you understand one thing – not all Corvettes are equal. The Corvette we’re covering today is a 2010 C6 ZR1. If you know anything about this American-bred sports car, it has earned a reputation of shaming supercars of its era on the track with little regard (it’s not debatable, we have documented proof).
If you just stepped into the brutal world of Corvettes, the C6 ZR1 might seem a little odd with the V8-powered engine placed at the front rather than the back.
That’s because GM felt the need to up their ante if they hopped to keep alive the legend of the affordable, homegrown sportscar kicking exotic car b*tt. For what it’s worth, the Ferrari 458 was a worthwhile benchmark.
But we are not talking about the new Z06’s flat-plane V8 today, but a seasoned bully with a more familiar powerplant for Corvette aficionados – the monstrous LS9.
Driving a V8-powered car can be a lot of fun. But add a supercharger, stick-shift gearbox, and a rear-wheel-drive layout. And that cocktail, ladies and gentlemen, quickly shifts from minty to ‘hella’ fun!
Stock, the ZR1 version of the C6 Corvette came with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (LS9) good for 638 hp (647 ps) and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque.
That’s more power than the V10 Viper or Ferrari F430 of the same era or a more formidable recent rival like the 2020 Aston Martin DB11.
The 2010 C6 ZR1 came with a Tremec TR-6060 close-ration 6-speed manual transmission to harness all that power.
David Patterson of ThatDudeinBlue YouTube channel recently got to sample a nearly 900 hp (911 ps) C6 Corvette ZR1 belonging to Kyle Loftis of 1320video, a.k.a the 'Spank Bank.'
Patterson’s favorite Corvette also happens to be the ZR1; therefore, it’s easy to believe he’d be biased during the review. But this isn’t your ordinary bone stock ‘Vette,’ but an upgraded version making 261 more ponies.
It’s a CT performance build, and according to Loftis of 1320video, this C6 ZR1 underwent a complete rebuild. “it's a new motor, put all their parts on it, ported everything, ported heads, ported blower,” he revealed about his 2010 C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
It was easy to see the evil grin on Patterson's face when he finally got to test the limits of this rowdy ZR1. It was unbelievably fast between shifts, thanks to the Tremec tranny. At one point, a second gear shift ripped close to 100 mph (160 kph) – which was ridiculous!
“People always argue between turbos and superchargers. The ZR1 is one of the best arguments that, sometimes, it just doesn’t matter. Basically, Supercharged V8, that power comes on instantaneously, and if you are able to put it down, you are long gone before somebody spools right up,” Patterson confessed.
That’s because GM felt the need to up their ante if they hopped to keep alive the legend of the affordable, homegrown sportscar kicking exotic car b*tt. For what it’s worth, the Ferrari 458 was a worthwhile benchmark.
But we are not talking about the new Z06’s flat-plane V8 today, but a seasoned bully with a more familiar powerplant for Corvette aficionados – the monstrous LS9.
Driving a V8-powered car can be a lot of fun. But add a supercharger, stick-shift gearbox, and a rear-wheel-drive layout. And that cocktail, ladies and gentlemen, quickly shifts from minty to ‘hella’ fun!
Stock, the ZR1 version of the C6 Corvette came with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (LS9) good for 638 hp (647 ps) and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque.
That’s more power than the V10 Viper or Ferrari F430 of the same era or a more formidable recent rival like the 2020 Aston Martin DB11.
The 2010 C6 ZR1 came with a Tremec TR-6060 close-ration 6-speed manual transmission to harness all that power.
David Patterson of ThatDudeinBlue YouTube channel recently got to sample a nearly 900 hp (911 ps) C6 Corvette ZR1 belonging to Kyle Loftis of 1320video, a.k.a the 'Spank Bank.'
Patterson’s favorite Corvette also happens to be the ZR1; therefore, it’s easy to believe he’d be biased during the review. But this isn’t your ordinary bone stock ‘Vette,’ but an upgraded version making 261 more ponies.
It’s a CT performance build, and according to Loftis of 1320video, this C6 ZR1 underwent a complete rebuild. “it's a new motor, put all their parts on it, ported everything, ported heads, ported blower,” he revealed about his 2010 C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
It was easy to see the evil grin on Patterson's face when he finally got to test the limits of this rowdy ZR1. It was unbelievably fast between shifts, thanks to the Tremec tranny. At one point, a second gear shift ripped close to 100 mph (160 kph) – which was ridiculous!
“People always argue between turbos and superchargers. The ZR1 is one of the best arguments that, sometimes, it just doesn’t matter. Basically, Supercharged V8, that power comes on instantaneously, and if you are able to put it down, you are long gone before somebody spools right up,” Patterson confessed.