Check Out These Jeep Renegade Cabrio Renders, but Don’t Let Stellantis See Them

The Jeep Renegade has had its pixels rearranged until it became a convertible. Unofficially dubbed the Jeep Renegade CC by its digital maker, the model looks ready for summer, even though it will never see the light of day. 5 photos



So, which of the two do you think Jeep should build? A convertible or a pickup version of the Renegade? We’d say neither, just give us a small body-on-frame SUV with decent power instead! Imagined as a two-door, with a slightly shorter wheelbase and what we suspect to be unusable rear seats, not to mention an even tinier trunk, the Jeep Renegade Cabrio (sounds better than CC, right?) has an open-top view of the sky above. At the push of a button, a black soft top rises from the cargo area to cover up the cockpit, protecting its occupants from the elements.In our humble opinion, the convertible makeover does not exactly suit the looks of the Jeep Renegade , which is arguable one of the cutest subcompact crossovers on sale today. It doesn’t really fit the styling of the Volkswagen T-Roc either, nor that of the Range Rover Evoque (thank God that one’s gone), but it would probably work just fine on the Suzuki Jimny, which is actually a tiny truck and not a crossover.Fret not, because Stellantis has no plans to offer a second body style of the Renegade, let alone a convertible, so this one will remain a simple design exercise, just like the hypothetical Renegade Pickup, signed by the same digital artist, KDesignAG In theory, the Renegade Pickup would have been a more interesting proposal in today’s car market. It would have been a slightly more affordable challenger to the likes of the bigger Ford Maverick, which in turn is based on the Escape, aka the Kuga in Europe. And let’s not forget about the Hyundai Santa Cruz either.So, which of the two do you think Jeep should build? A convertible or a pickup version of the Renegade? We’d say neither, just give us a small body-on-framewith decent power instead!