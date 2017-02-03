autoevolution

Check Out These Custom Indian Chieftain Bikes Part Of Dealer Project

 
The dealership customization contest appears to be the newest trend to promote a brand and its models. Indian Motorcycle has announced its latest such stunt, called Project Chieftain, and the resulting bikes look like rolling pieces of art.
Ten Indian dealerships in North America were asked to build the most badass Chieftain baggers they could imagine recently, and the first pictures of their complete projects are already flooding the internet.

As with other such contests, there will be a voting part where you can get involved and choose your favorite. The top three bikes will be unveiled at an Indian VIP party in Daytona Beach during Daytona Bike Week in March.

Can’t decide which is cooler? We had our pick, and actually like two bikes out of the lot. The first is the Barnstorm Chieftain, black-and-white themed cruiser built by Indian Motorcycle of Central Massachusetts.

“Our goal was to elevate the aspects of the Chieftain performance platform,” the dealership explains. “Because this particular model was already well known for its handling and ergonomics, the challenge was exciting and interesting. Increasing power output with the Indian Motorcycle performance cams, intake and a handmade stainless exhaust was a key step. This, paired with aggressive styling, stunt-inspired bars, and controls, bring the bike to an unprecedented level of comfort, ability and aesthetics.”

The other project we like is the Classic Elegance built by Head Indian Motorcycle. According to its builders, the bike evokes the feelings of the old days. Finished in a mystic and golden brown paint scheme along with cream accents and rich leather creates a striking visual and almost tactile image.

The classic chrome wasn’t forgotten, and the bike comes complete with 17 factory accessories, 22 Indian engravings, and emblems, all boosting its oldschool appearance. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the custom bags, tank, and the striking 26-inch billet spoke wheel you see in the picture.
