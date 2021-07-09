Check Out Some of Bentley Mulliner’s Most Exquisite Bespoke Projects

SB30 e-Bike From Smart Balance Could Very Well Be the Perfect Urban Companion

With Bentley Mulliner celebrating its 1000th bespoke commission since it was first established back in 2014, the British luxury carmaker saw fit to run back the clock on some of its most memorable projects, spanning the entire Bentley model range. 16 photos



Meanwhile, Mulliner’s first ever project, seven years ago, was a small, limited edition of 15 Flying Spur vehicles with a focus on passenger comfort, which is why they were dubbed ‘Serenity’. Upgrades included re-engineered seats and headrests, plus a new and unique diamond quilting throughout the cabin. It was that unique textured leather that went on to inspire today’s modern diamond design available in the Continental GT Mulliner.



“Since 2014, our Mulliner Design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming. The team, led by Design Manager Phill Dean, has worked on everything from Continental GT3 liveries all the way up to the specifications and details of the 12 cars of the Blower Continuation Series. The only thing all of those designs have in common is that they are for individual customers – apart from that, each one is as unique as the rest,” said Paul Williams, director of Mulliner and Motorsport.



