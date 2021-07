Check Out Some of Bentley Mulliner’s Most Exquisite Bespoke Projects

First, this 1000th bespoke project is for a European customer who wanted to personalize their car with two specific interior features. The first request was for the application of Olive Ash to the interior of a Bentayga, even though it is a veneer associated with the heritage of Mulsanne. The second request was for the introduction of a contrast twin stitch to the upper areas of the seats and door trims.Meanwhile, Mulliner’s first ever project, seven years ago, was a small, limited edition of 15 Flying Spur vehicles with a focus on passenger comfort, which is why they were dubbed ‘Serenity’. Upgrades included re-engineered seats and headrests, plus a new and unique diamond quilting throughout the cabin. It was that unique textured leather that went on to inspire today’s modern diamond design available in the Continental GT Mulliner.As for some of their other projects , highlights include jetfighter inspired Continentals, Mulsannes celebrating their 6 ¾-liter V8 engines, and even a Bentayga that featured a different interior trim between the driver and passenger sides. Then you've also got those completely unique Coachbuilt projects like the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.“Since 2014, our Mulliner Design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming. The team, led by Design Manager Phill Dean, has worked on everything from Continental GT3 liveries all the way up to the specifications and details of the 12 cars of the Blower Continuation Series. The only thing all of those designs have in common is that they are for individual customers – apart from that, each one is as unique as the rest,” said Paul Williams, director of Mulliner and Motorsport.The Mulliner Design team’s talents extend even beyond the actual cars. They’ve been known to work on feature content within, scale models and design-themed sculptures. According to the carmaker, the team was “instrumental” in the creation of the optional picnic hampers for the Bentayga, which you could then remove and use as seats.