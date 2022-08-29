Check Out Builder's Tasteful Car Cave, Features Schumacher's Running '93 Benetton F1 Car

Most mancaves or garages are filled with unwanted junk we don’t need but don’t want to throw away. On a recent episode of The Late Brake Show’s Car Cave, Jonny Smith featured a mancave that’s a little bit out of the ordinary (a small car museum of sorts). Steve Ottavianelli is storing some rare classic gems including '70s Japanese motorcycles, automobilia and Schumacher’s ’93 Benetton F1 Car.

