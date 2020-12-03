Check Out AMP-1, That Special Place the Lucid Air and Gravity Will Call “Home”

It was just the beginning of autumn 2020 when Lucid introduced to the world the final production version of the 2022 Air electric vehicle sedan. Since then, the company moved at a higher pace than ever, showcasing all configurations via its online tool and recently announcing the completion of its first manufacturing facility.
Lucid is calling their its first EV factory, created on a 590-acre lot in Casa Grande, Arizona, the “AMP-1.” Granted, it’s not as imaginative as the one employed by a certain California rival (a.k.a. the Tesla Gigafactory). Instead, it’s just short for Advanced Manufacturing Plant.
What’s really interesting is they attached a numeral to the nickname, implying they have a vision where Lucid might need more than one factory to fulfill customer expectations. Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and focus on what’s available right now.
The company decided it was a great opportunity for a presentation video (embedded below) that would also showcase the progress made so far. That’s important, because Lucid is teasing the impending start of the Air’s series production. Right now, they’re in the “tool trial phase,” churning out some units as they get ready to move up to the “release candidate.”
They have reached this step amazingly quickly – less than a year since they first broke ground on what they proudly think is “not just a first for us, it’s also the first greenfield, dedicated EV factory to be built in North America.”
Everything started from scratch, and there’s ample room for the site to grow further, according to Steve Inglis, senior manager of Body Structures Manufacturing. The company has previously stated it will start series production of the 2022 Air Dream Edition next spring.
It will need to expand just as quickly if they want to make do on their promise to add the Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure versions of the Air alongside Project Gravity, their first SUV model. Initial capacity for the AMP-1 factory is targeted at 30k units, with up to 400,000 vehicles produced annually once all expansion phases are completed.
What’s really interesting is they attached a numeral to the nickname, implying they have a vision where Lucid might need more than one factory to fulfill customer expectations. Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and focus on what’s available right now.
The company decided it was a great opportunity for a presentation video (embedded below) that would also showcase the progress made so far. That’s important, because Lucid is teasing the impending start of the Air’s series production. Right now, they’re in the “tool trial phase,” churning out some units as they get ready to move up to the “release candidate.”
They have reached this step amazingly quickly – less than a year since they first broke ground on what they proudly think is “not just a first for us, it’s also the first greenfield, dedicated EV factory to be built in North America.”
Everything started from scratch, and there’s ample room for the site to grow further, according to Steve Inglis, senior manager of Body Structures Manufacturing. The company has previously stated it will start series production of the 2022 Air Dream Edition next spring.
It will need to expand just as quickly if they want to make do on their promise to add the Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure versions of the Air alongside Project Gravity, their first SUV model. Initial capacity for the AMP-1 factory is targeted at 30k units, with up to 400,000 vehicles produced annually once all expansion phases are completed.