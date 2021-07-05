Check Here If Toyota Should Give Us a GR 86 Shooting Brake or Not

The rendering artist Theottle has already revealed multiple possibilities of future cars with his skills, most of them for vehicles that manufacturers have promised to eventually sell. This time, Theottle decided to conceive something that no one at Toyota has even insinuated unless for a concept presented in May 2016. The question he poses with his work is: what if Toyota decided to sell a shooting brake version of the new GR 86?
The video below shows the creative process to reach the images he has kindly sent us. The GR 86 Shooting Brake is not longer than the regular GR86: it just presents a different roof, B and C-pillars. The top and the rear hatch were borrowed from a Corolla hatchback and modified to fit the new shooting brake harmoniously. Theottle’s videos give us some perspective of all the work involved with renderings.
With the changes, the GR 86 would probably have a little more weight over the rear axle and an increased capacity to carry stuff around. It could also appeal to another sort of buyer, willing to have a little more room but not to give up on the fun to drive. We wonder if Toyota has ever made a market study to realize if a new body format would be welcome to the GR 86 lineup or if it would just not make financial sense. Multiple cool cars died before even being born after such evaluations.
Look at the video and the images and tell us if you would be willing to buy a shooting brake if Toyota or Subaru were willing to offer one. Considering the BRZ is basically a GR 86 with a different badge, that doubles the chances of such a vehicle existing. After all, what does not make sense to Toyota may be perfect for Subaru’s plans. If only Scion was still alive...
