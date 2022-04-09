Cheaper and Faster Oil Change Confirmed, It's Done Without Mechanics

You don’t like visiting the service shop for an oil change and paying $75-$150 for it while being asked to wait for at least a couple of hours or even a day? You’ll be happy to find out the autonomous oil change system has officially been patented in the U.S. It’ll be faster and cheaper!
There’s no way around it. Any car that has an internal combustion engine (ICE) must perform regular oil changes to function properly. This operation might be time-consuming, and in some cases, even expensive. Nobody thought of a way out or of a substitute, except for those carmakers that are now offering electric vehicles (EVs). These units have motors that don’t require a periodic oil change and don’t consume too much of this precious amber-like liquid when they’re put to the test.
Not changing your oil according to the schedule indicated by the manufacturer or the mechanic might result in unwelcome surprises.
But this hassle might soon be a thing of the past if you’re attached to your ICE. There’s an American company that developed the necessary means to transform this whole thing into something that’s done as easily as filling up.
Enter the autonomous oil change system – designed to make you more independent.
It has already been patented, as the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) document attached down below shows. The recently disclosed filing indicates inventors Solomon Eisenbach, Shmaya Eisenbach, and Zacharia Eisenbach developed this advanced mechanism to “service any make or model for a clean, no filter, hands-free oil change.”
The system comprises a hose connected to a drain plug, a magnet to secure the connection with the car, a sensor to measure the level of oil, and a pump that creates the siphoning of oil via the hose. All you have to do is connect the pump to your car’s topside hole opening, swipe your card to pay, press start, and just wait a couple of minutes. The system automatically recognizes the car and knows what type of liquid it needs. Everything's done very fast. It can even determine if there’s a need for a water washout before refilling.
Very soon, changing the car's oil might be done exactly like going through an automatic car wash. You just need some money and a little bit of expertise to recognize the oil filler cap in the engine bay. Just remember that a patent isn’t a guarantee of production. The company still needs funds to implement it nationwide or, at least, to find a test location that can prove its solution really is the best.
