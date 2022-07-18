Cheap Auction Bentley Continental GT Turns Out to Be a Lemon Marred With Electric Issues

One of the most underrated warnings in trade is, “if a good is too sweet, think twice.” Unfortunately, not many people take this saying seriously and, more often than not, learn from the experience. If you frequent car auctions, you understand not all cars are safe to buy, especially if the price is crazy low and the car is worth a home payment in full. Sam of Samcrac YouTube channel learned this the hard way after purchasing a 2007 Bentley Continental GT from an auction with only 40,000 miles and two previous owners.

