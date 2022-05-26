Charred Orme Tiny House Offers an All-Season Canvas Upon Which To Paint Your Mobile Dreams

Well, this time around, Minimaliste is proving once again that they are active in this industry for a reason. Oh, and if you don't know much about this manufacturer, this short article about the Orme should bring you up to speed with their magic.
Just to start things off, take a good look at the images in the gallery and let them sink in; you'll have a solid feel for what to expect from your future habitat. What you just witnessed is a 255-square-foot (23.7-square-meter) home set up on a tri-axle trailer and completed using an array of treated woods.
For example, the exterior of the Orme is darkened and looks burned to a crisp. That's precisely what you're looking at; the outer layer of wood has been treated using the Shou Sugi Ban method developed in Japan. If you're not familiar with it, it results in a natural pest and weather-proof cladding by methodically burning or charring the wood used.
Sure, most of the images you see portray an empty home, but that's just perfect for imagining what your life may be like with an Orme. Once inside the house, the large windows illuminate the living room directly. You'll be spending most of your time here as there's room for a couch and chairs, TV, and even a reading nook is present. The latter sits under a window and brings you even closer to the beautiful world around you. Did I mention there's a space in the ceiling to mount a projector for fantastic movie nights?
Sharing a floor with the living room are the kitchen and bathroom. Sure, the kitchen may seem cramped, but that's only because of the countless storage options you see overhead and all around the space. Don't worry about having a place to unfurl your dinner ideas; there's plenty of countertop space, not to mention all the appliances found in any home. Beyond the kitchen lies the bathroom, with a tiled shower and a composting toilet by the looks of it. A washer/dryer combo is also spotted in the presentation photos.
portion of the home is reserved for nothing more than sleeping or storage quarters. Aside from the main bedroom that you can access via the staircase, there's another loft on the opposite side of the home, nestled above the bathroom. Best of all, there's a window in each room, perfect for catching the new dawn when you wake up in the morning.
As you imagine what your lifestyle may be like with the Orme, you need to consider that Minimaliste is the sort of manufacturer that will help you create the mobile home of your dreams. But you will need to bring along more than the $125K Canadian ($97,000 American at current exchange rates) to the show because, for that price, you'll receive a bare unit.
At the end of the day, how you deck your Orme's halls is entirely in your hands. Minimaliste just did the things needed so you can have a mobile home suitable for year-round use. An authentic tiny house for the adventurers among us.
