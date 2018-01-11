Chameleon TVR Griffith Is the Devil's Factory Finish

No, the machine sitting before you isn't a product of the Need For Speed series. Instead, we're dealing with the latest effort from TVR, with the British automotive producer having introduced a berserk finish for the new Griffith.

3 photos



Now that the company has been revived, the automaker is making efforts to keep the V8 wielder under the spotlights. And the Chameleon take we see here was prepared in order for the supercar to attend the Autosport International 2018 show, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham (the event kicks off today).



Those of you who are left wishing for some (after all, we're only dealing with a pair of images snapped during transport, which showed up on TVR's Twitter account) have no reasons to fret.





Off to Autosport! #TVR #TVRGriffith #RoaringBack #SpiritOfDriving #NECAutosportInternational #Duntbarn #DuntbarnLogistics pic.twitter.com/2sEE8fCfn6 — TVR Cars Official (@TVR) January 10, 2018

For one thing, the Griffith won't hit the market until next year, which means we'll get plenty of time to enjoy the eye candy that is the Griffith. The first 500 units of the velocity hero are special editions coming with a price of under £90,000 ($121,472 at the current exchange rates).



We'll remind you that the new



The 50:50 weight distribution of the Griffith (the thing tips the scales at 1,250 kg) means the handling should be just as engaging as its sprinting abilities.



Oh, and let's not forget the aural side of the beast, with the V8's voice demonstrating why naturally aspirated units survive despite the emission reduction pressure - ou'll find a video showcasing the decibel side of the TVR Griffith below.



The Chameleon paint of the 2019 TVR Griffith suits the V8 animal exceptionally well, allowing its uber-aggressive styling cues to stand out.Now that the company has been revived, the automaker is making efforts to keep the V8 wielder under the spotlights. And the Chameleon take we see here was prepared in order for the supercar to attend the Autosport International 2018 show, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham (the event kicks off today).Those of you who are left wishing for some (after all, we're only dealing with a pair of images snapped during transport, which showed up on TVR's Twitter account) have no reasons to fret.For one thing, the Griffith won't hit the market until next year, which means we'll get plenty of time to enjoy the eye candy that is the Griffith. The first 500 units of the velocity hero are special editions coming with a price of under £90,000 ($121,472 at the current exchange rates).We'll remind you that the new Griffith is animated by a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V8 that has been massaged by Cosworth. The 500 hp mill allows the two-seater to play the 0 to 62 mph game in under four seconds, while allowing it to go past the 200 mph (321 km/h) mark.The 50:50 weight distribution of the Griffith (the thing tips the scales at 1,250 kg) means the handling should be just as engaging as its sprinting abilities.Oh, and let's not forget the aural side of the beast, with the V8's voice demonstrating why naturally aspirated units survive despite the emission reduction pressure - ou'll find a video showcasing the decibel side of the TVR Griffith below.