autoevolution
 

Chameleon TVR Griffith Is the Devil's Factory Finish

11 Jan 2018, 10:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No, the machine sitting before you isn't a product of the Need For Speed series. Instead, we're dealing with the latest effort from TVR, with the British automotive producer having introduced a berserk finish for the new Griffith.
3 photos
Chameleon TVR GriffithChameleon TVR Griffith
The Chameleon paint of the 2019 TVR Griffith suits the V8 animal exceptionally well, allowing its uber-aggressive styling cues to stand out.

Now that the company has been revived, the automaker is making efforts to keep the V8 wielder under the spotlights. And the Chameleon take we see here was prepared in order for the supercar to attend the Autosport International 2018 show, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham (the event kicks off today).

Those of you who are left wishing for some (after all, we're only dealing with a pair of images snapped during transport, which showed up on TVR's Twitter account) have no reasons to fret.



For one thing, the Griffith won't hit the market until next year, which means we'll get plenty of time to enjoy the eye candy that is the Griffith. The first 500 units of the velocity hero are special editions coming with a price of under £90,000 ($121,472 at the current exchange rates).

We'll remind you that the new Griffith is animated by a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V8 that has been massaged by Cosworth. The 500 hp mill allows the two-seater to play the 0 to 62 mph game in under four seconds, while allowing it to go past the 200 mph (321 km/h) mark.

The 50:50 weight distribution of the Griffith (the thing tips the scales at 1,250 kg) means the handling should be just as engaging as its sprinting abilities.

Oh, and let's not forget the aural side of the beast, with the V8's voice demonstrating why naturally aspirated units survive despite the emission reduction pressure - ou'll find a video showcasing the decibel side of the TVR Griffith below.

TVR Griffith 2018 TVR Griffith TVR chameleon cool supercar pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
TVR models:
TVR GriffithTVR Griffith CoupeTVR 280i/ 350i ConvertibleTVR 280i/ 350i Convertible ExoticTVR ChimaeraTVR Chimaera Roadster & ConvertibleTVR GriffithTVR Griffith Roadster & ConvertibleTVR CerberaTVR Cerbera ExoticAll TVR models  