Chameleon Trike Is One of the Weirdest Tricycles You'll Ever See: It's a Full-Body Workout

The world is a big and grand place, full of people with wild ideas. Well, that seems to be the case with the Chameleon Trike, a three-wheeling machine from the mind of Alessandro Bonacci. Strap your helmets on for this one, folks.
Ladies and gents, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and the video below, too. There, you'll witness a machine known only as the Chameleon Trike, which is said to be "the innovative fitness way to have fun." That last bit is a statement found on this project's Kickstarter page.
But, if you're like me, there are countless other ways to have fun while exercising and ones that, honestly, just make a tad more sense. Considering that this project never took off, a few of us feel the same. Yet, there is something to talk about here today, mainly some of the very simple yet effective tech employed by the Chameleon to get the job done.
Now, the idea behind the Chameleon is rather simple: to give the rider an all-body workout, so the goal includes moving the upper body as well. To achieve this, Alessandro introduced a mechanism similar to what we see on stationary cross-trainers. One major difference is the fact that the Chameleon has you sitting down with feet out in front; we'll get to how the propulsion works, but first, let's continue exploring the frame.
Overall, the platform is created with two tiny wheels in the back and a massive one at the front, so very similar to the kid's trikes we used to ride. As for the frame itself, it appears to be nothing other than aluminum plates and tubes, and if I may say so myself, mass production seems to have been one of the goals for the Chameleon as it's all very rudimentary.
According to this project's Digithon page, one of the reasons this thing looks like this is because it's meant to be aerodynamic and also futuristic. Another part of the styling was to give the Chameleon a sort of racing feel, hence those cambered 12-inch rear wheels.
Speaking of racing, I want to bring your attention to the rear of the bike, right between the two cambered wheels. Do you see that square construction made out of pipes and fabric laid over it? That's your seat! Can you imagine sitting on this and having those aluminum bars dig into your lower back or hamstrings? Apparently, it's supposed to actually be comfortable, but I have to try this one before buying it.
For a moment, picture yourself sitting on this thing, feet out in front, and hands gripping those chopper-like handlebars; feel the pain in your lower back and legs from those aluminum bars I mentioned. As you do, try and get moving.
As I mentioned, you can use your legs, arms, or both to get moving, but the real trick is how propulsion is created. This is where age-old pulley systems come into play. While it may be difficult to get a clear visual of how the transmission works, I'll try to describe it to you.
First off, we take the front wheel and add two "special" bearing systems on each side of the axle. From there, Dyneema belts or straps are wrapped around the bearing systems and extended and connected to the ends of the levers needed for the action to begin. So, as you pull a lever, you place tension on the strap, unrolling it off the axle and spinning the wheel in the process; I'm no engineer, but it works similarly to a rowing machine.
But, there seems to be a major downside or flaw to the whole thing. For example, the video below shows a gentleman riding the Chameleon - it could be Alessandro - and as we watch the magic happen, we can see that the rider's body and legs are always in motion, even when cornering; it's a fixie and that can be nerve-racking if you're not used to having to pedal as you take turns or even try and stop.
The first time we saw the Chameleon pop up was a couple of years ago when the presentation video was released. But since then, we've heard nothing from this crew until this year. According to the Digithon presentation page, this project was showcased this year once again. We even know how much one of these babies will be selling for.
Early Bird specials are going for €900, and once launched, you'll need €1,000 ($1,100 at current exchange rates) for this hunk of rolling aluminum. Honestly, you could probably spit that out for less if you build it yourself. What are your thoughts on this price? Feel free to comment below.
Last but not least, the project team sees a bright future for the Chameleon Trike and even has a kid's version on the list of future vehicles to come out from under the Chameleon umbrella, not to mention electrification of the rear wheels and gearing. We shall see what the future may hold, but the question is: Would you ride this thing?