Challenger Louis Vuitton Is the ‘Dropper’ Edition Dodge Never Built

The MSRPs of the Challenger vary between $28,095 and $78,695. It may not have the most inspired name to begin with, but all that pales next to the actual mods, if we can call them that.So, where to begin? With the Louis Vuitton pattern that stretches across its length, ending right above the weird looking diffuser, rear window trim, ‘Dropper’ sticker on the trunk lid spoiler or various other custom decals? Might as well mention the narrow tires while we’re at it too.Mind you, this is a lot to chew on in one pic, and we haven’t even gotten to the best part: the license plates. If you zoom in, you will see that they are expired.As a Redditer put it, “when the bank gets it back, they are going to be pissed”, and that’s arguably one of the most amusing things we’ve read all day.Unlike its rivals from Ford and Chevrolet, the Dodge Challenger isn’t available with a four-pot engine. That’s probably because it would’ve been too costly to implement one, but that’s a totally different story.The smallest engine available for the Dodge muscle car is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which powers the SXT and GT models, and produces 303. The R/T uses a 375 HP, 5.7-liter HEMI V8, and the R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody pack the aforementioned 485 HP V8.The SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Widebody feature a 717 HP, 6.2-liter supercharged V8, while the Redeye and Redeye Widebody sit at the top of the range with a 797 HP supercharged V8.The MSRPs of the Challenger vary between $28,095 and $78,695.