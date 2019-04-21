Chalk 2020 Porsche 911 Sport Design Shows Clean Spec

A post shared by porsche.sport (@porsche.sport.germany) on Apr 20, 2019 at 2:14am PDT

A post shared by porsche.sport (@porsche.sport.germany) on Apr 20, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

911 Carrera 4S in Crayon and black Carrera S wheels. I would probably opt for the RS Spyder wheel, but the Crayon / black contrast looks nice. ÷ Rennlist / antsjey #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #crayon #chalk #porsche992 #992

A post shared by Gelderblom Cars (@gelderblomcars) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:11am PDT