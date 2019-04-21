Chalk 2020 Porsche 911 Sport Design Shows Clean Spec

autoevolution

A buddy who sometimes liked to check out my posts on real-world sightings of the 2020 Porsche 911 recently told me that I'd be a douche If I stopped showcasing 992 configurations once I got to review the car (I drove a Carrera 4S recently). I replied with a question: "why would I want to do that?"
Well, my posts showcasing 992 configurations are alive and kicking and the one that brought us here shows a spec that've very dear to me. And, once evertbody zoom is on this Carrera 4S, I'm sure I won't be the only one showing the car tons of love.

First of all, this Neunelfer comes dressed in Chalk (Old Continent Porschephiles might want to refer to this shade as Crayon). You know, the kind of color that stand out without having to scream.

In fact, this might be my favorite doesn't-cost-a-fortune 911 hue, simply because its non-metallic look allows contemporary cars like the 991 and the 992 to better connect to their family tree.

And it's just as important that whoever specced this 911 Carrera 4S decided that as much of the car as possible should be covered in Chalk. In other words, the hue is also used from the lip spoiler up front, the side skirts and the elements flanking the exhaust pipes.

Of course, this comes courtesy of the Sport Design Package. And since I mentioned this, there are two more aspects I need to share with you.

First of all, I'll remind you that Porsche also introduce the Carrera Aerokit earlier this year. Essentially an older-generation GT3-like fixed rear wing, this has been yet to show up outside manufacturer vehicles.

Secondly, I've added a similar 992 spec in the third post below (Chalk with the same wheel design), but without the said Sport Design color-coded items, so all you comparo fans can do your thing.

 

