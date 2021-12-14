CGI Widebody Toyota GR86 Has a Ducktail Even Porsche's 911 Would Be Proud Of

Toyota just made our day with a massive roster of battery electric vehicles (most of them in concept form, though). That’s great and sustainable news, but it’s not all. Virtual artists would also like to chip in, though in a slightly more traditional way.
Although many pixel masters are truly visionary, some CGI experts love to dwell remarkably close to the border between the real world and the imagination realm. Such is the case with the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media and his/her interpretation of the 2022 Toyota GR86.
Although in many cases this digital automotive content creator’s projects are on a different border (the one where ridiculousness meets craziness), this time around everything feels eerily close to what’s possible in the real world.
After all, we are presented here with a widebody version of the little sports car. And we all know that some real-world creations are already way more outrageous than this one. Anyway, just like other crimson projects we have seen here before – especially the recent BMW Z4 that probably became envious of the C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 hype and also turned into a mid-engine sports car – this one is also entirely wishful thinking.
This is kind of sad because the GR86 not only comes with wider-than-life aero elements around the sides but also with a ducktail spoiler that would make even the cool Porsche 911 proud of it. On the other hand, there were some mixed reactions concerning the new side sills, which to some looked like someone stuffed a crate or a wooden pallet underneath the feisty GR86 sports car.
The slammed attitude didn’t get a veto, though, and I feel the pixel master also missed a big opportunity here. Perhaps the mods would have looked even better if this GR86 morphed into a virtual mid-engine hero just like its BRZ sibling once did.
