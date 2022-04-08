CGI-Revived Opel Monza-e Mistakes Geely's Lotus Eletre SUV for Stellantis EV Asset

Last time we checked, Lotus Cars was 51%-owned by Chinese multinational conglomerate Geely, with Etika Automotive as the 49% equity partner. But when a virtual automotive artist wants something from Stellantis, nothing is impossible.
For example, Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based pixel master known as KDesign AG on social media, has done it again, borrowing cues from an unsuspecting rival to create a completely different digital project. Frankly, there are innumerable examples stemming from the Behance and social media reel of this CGI expert, from an Audi pickup truck piggybacking on Ford Ranger DNA to the future Kia Telluride stealing Rivian R1T’s mojo and everything in between.
But at least the author always gives credit where due and never tries to hoax people into thinking these are anything but wishful thinking. Alas, this is the signature style, as the CGI expert loves to imagine future real-world model apparitions and does not always make the best decisions when trying to find a suitable base for the unofficial virtual apparition.
Luckily, although it is definitely one of the quirkier ideas, this revived Opel Monza-e that is now a fully-electric crossover instead of a classic executive fastback coupe or a gullwing-door concept car does not look just as bad as some of his older creations (such as that Buick Malibu Cross Chevy SUV Coupe mashup!). Instead, it might aim to address the potential Lotus Eletre-Lambo Urus copycat shaming by transforming the battery-powered British SUV into a German crossover by the name of Monza-e.
However, as always, there is just one glaring issue: Geely’s Lotus will probably have no desire to do business with Stellantis and thus Opel will have to carve its sustainable way through the sporty crossover SUV niche. Besides, they may not even revive the Monza moniker with Mokka-e cues as they could feel there is enough nostalgia going around after they officially confirmed the return of the iconic Manta for sometime around 2025!
But at least the author always gives credit where due and never tries to hoax people into thinking these are anything but wishful thinking. Alas, this is the signature style, as the CGI expert loves to imagine future real-world model apparitions and does not always make the best decisions when trying to find a suitable base for the unofficial virtual apparition.
Luckily, although it is definitely one of the quirkier ideas, this revived Opel Monza-e that is now a fully-electric crossover instead of a classic executive fastback coupe or a gullwing-door concept car does not look just as bad as some of his older creations (such as that Buick Malibu Cross Chevy SUV Coupe mashup!). Instead, it might aim to address the potential Lotus Eletre-Lambo Urus copycat shaming by transforming the battery-powered British SUV into a German crossover by the name of Monza-e.
However, as always, there is just one glaring issue: Geely’s Lotus will probably have no desire to do business with Stellantis and thus Opel will have to carve its sustainable way through the sporty crossover SUV niche. Besides, they may not even revive the Monza moniker with Mokka-e cues as they could feel there is enough nostalgia going around after they officially confirmed the return of the iconic Manta for sometime around 2025!