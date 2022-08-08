CGI-Redesigned BMW 7 Series Does the Split Better, Has Unfortunate Tiny 'Stache

BMW envisions its facelifted X7 and all-new seventh-generation 7 Series as possible game changers across the flagship SUV and limousine segments. But old habits sometimes die hard, even in the face of great quirkiness.
Today – though not necessarily because of positive reasons – the most recognizable BMWs from the lineup are the 4 Series and M3/M4 performance sports cars, along with the refreshed (G07) X7 and (G70) 7 Series, plus the first-ever i7. The former because of their humongous vertical grilles and the latter because of their newly envisioned split headlight design.
Naturally, BMW’s X7 and 7 Series/i7 quickly became an ardent subject of debate, as well. And they did not escape from being subjected to the imagination of virtual automotive artists who either sought to rectify the perceived flaws or transform the bejesus out of them so no one would be upset anymore. But how about working with the OEM’s vision to unofficially achieve something a bit different?
Well, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has somehow escaped from his little bubble of Lamborghini love and the encompassing neo-retro design art house enough time to finally notice the existence of the latest 7 Series iteration. But he also went down an unfortunate CGI route in the process.
So, there is nothing wrong with the virtual redesign of the G70 BMW 7 Series as the new split headlight design is better integrated – at least as far as the author’s fans are concerned – than in OEM form. Alas, the CGI expert’s obsession for details, as he did not even forget about adding a front license plate holder – got the better of this digital project, if you ask us.
Just look at the little plate carrier as it was placed in between those humongous, black kidneys – doesn’t it look like an unfortunate tiny mustache style made infamous by a certain German dictator not that long ago?
