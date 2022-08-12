CGI Bugatti Royale Crown Aches to Show Maybach and Rolls Limos How It's Done

Newly entangled with an EV car company and ready to exit another major vehicle period in its life, Bugatti stands at a massive crossroad. So, what if the exotic French manufacturer took a leap of ultra-luxury faith?
Bugatti and Rimac are set to intertwine their destiny, and that makes a lot of people – especially the corner-office managers from VW AG headquarters – noticeably confident that both will have a bright, ultra-exotic, and sustainable future. Until then, the French company is just coming out of another period of grace – the Chiron age.
Naturally, some folks started to imagine – quite a long time ago – what the future after Chiron has in store for Bugatti. Automotive virtual artists are chief among them, of course, and there is one pixel master in particular that likes to explore all possibilities. Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, wants to leave no CGI stone unturned and just dropped a stylish four-door Bugatti from his posh imagination.
Frankly, fans of his social media reel already know this is neither the first time nor will it be the last time he plays with digital Bugattis. For example, we have seen the pixel master imagine the Royale Elegant ultra-luxury SUV as it was ready to do a CGI battle with the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. And the sports car sector was also graced by his unofficial depiction of a hybrid 2024 Bugatti Grand Sport to imagine the sustainable immediate future beyond Chiron.
Now, though, he takes a swing back to an idea mulled by Bugatti itself not long ago. Does anyone remember the ritzy 16C Galibier concept from 2009? Well, this CGI expert certainly takes a swing at the four-door body style that almost got approved into production by the Bugatti head honchos before embarking on the record-breaking Chiron journey. And, of course, his 2023 Bugatti Royale Crown gets an adapted, contemporary styling to make the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Maybach models tremble in CGI fear.
