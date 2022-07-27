Cessna 170 Is So Polished It’s Borderline Transparent

Ever since Monday and for the rest of the week, aviation enthusiasts with the means to do so flock to the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the huge dedicated show called EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022.
The amount of incredible details, pics and videos coming our way from there is simply stunning, and that makes it incredibly hard for us here at autoevolution to pick the best ones and give them their 15 minutes of fame. We try though, and today we bring under the spotlight one of the shiniest Cessna 170s the world has ever seen.
The light airplane, sitting on the grass in the area, was captured on camera by Lewis Berghoff, and the pic was shared by the EAA itself with the caption “A perfectly polished Cessna 170B + A gorgeous airfield sunrise = An ideal way to start Day 2.”
That may be true, but what strikes us the most is that if you don’t look closely enough, you might miss the fact a plane it’s there. The polished body of the single-engine machine, and the angle of the shot, make it nearly transparent, with all the surroundings reflecting off of it.
If the Cessna 170 doesn’t ring all that many bells, it’s understandable. The American aircraft company, now part of Textron, only made it between 1948 and 1956, albeit in large numbers – over 5,000 of them.
Powered by an air-cooled flat-six engine rated at only 148 hp, the 170 had a maximum speed of 140 mph (230 kph), could stay in the air for 4.5 hours, and could carry three people. The 170B variant, like the one we have here, was born in 1952 and boasted several changes from the previous models.
170s are still in the air today, but we’re not told if the one pictured here reached Oshkosh under its own power, or was transported through some other way.
A perfectly polished Cessna 170B + A gorgeous airfield sunrise = An ideal way to start Day 2 of #OSH22. Be sure to check out today's schedule of events: https://t.co/oioyXdXVLs ????Lewis Berghoff pic.twitter.com/iKtlw5LZx2— EAA (@EAA) July 26, 2022