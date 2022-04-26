Certain 2022 Ford Maverick Options Are Still Constrained

The Maverick may have sold better than the Hyundai Santa Cruz in the first quarter, but as fate would have it, Ford still faces three major constraints. As reported at the beginning of April, these options are the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, and Lariat Luxury package.
Ford’s latest update on the unibody truck refers to customers with unscheduled and Customer Order Verification Program retail orders. The Blue Oval doesn’t mention how many orders are pending, nor does it specify when the shortages will end. One member of the Maverick Truck Club notes “another email that tells us nothing we don’t already know.”
On the one hand, it’s easy to blame Ford. But do bear in mind that suppliers are the actual problem here. We can argue all day about Ford’s choice of suppliers, but still, it’s not an isolated case. The entire industry is facing unprecedented supply chain disruptions, different from the chip crunch.
“We understand this news is frustrating,” says the Dearborn-based automaker in the attached email communication. “Expect another update in June for those customers whose Maverick orders are still unscheduled.”
Considering that 2023 orders will go live this coming August and production is expected to begin this October, the Ford Motor Company should also commit a promise to paper. Take, for instance, the Bronco. Orders that haven’t been modified after March 7th qualify for price protection, meaning that the retail price will be locked in at the time the order was received.
On that note, it’s worth remembering the Maverick isn’t a high-margin product like the aforementioned utility vehicle. Ford continues to sell the most affordable new pickup in America at $19,995 excluding destination charge, a unibody truck that comes standard with a frugal powertrain.
The 2.5-liter hybrid, which is only available with front-wheel drive, averages 37 miles to the gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers). Level up to the Bronco Sport Badlands’ 2.0-liter turbo engine, and you’re looking at 26 mpg (9.0 l/100 km) with FWD or 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) with AWD.
