Certain 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Trucks Recalled Over Bad Welds

On April 8th this year, an operator at Wentzville plant discovered that a manually-adjustable front passenger seat was missing a front hook bracket from the inboard track. The issue was promptly submitted to the safety boffins at GM, who decided to open a formal investigation to find out if the supplier or plant workers are to blame for this condition.
As fate would have it, Lear Corporation of Mexico took responsibility. The attached report states the following: “the laser welder had invertedly been set too low during two production shifts on March 22nd.” The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit identified the population of manually-adjustable front passenger seat frames on May 4th, split between 1,329 units of the Chevrolet Colorado and 205 units of the GMC Canyon, manufactured for MY 2022.
A review of the available field data didn’t identify any complaints or warranty claims related to this condition. Fast forward to May 19th, and that’s when the Safety Field Action Decision Authority approved a safety recall.
The bad welds mentioned earlier allow the hook to separate from the seat frame, which increases the risk of injury in a crash for the front passenger. One way to tell if the hook attachment is separated or it’s on the brink of separating is to listen carefully for any rattling. Alternatively, the front passenger seat might feel loose according to the Detroit-based automaker.
Affected Colorados were manufactured between March 26th and April 13th of this year, and the same dates apply to the GMC-branded sibling. The planned owner notification date is July 11th, and the remedy comes in the guise of a replacement cushion frame. The replacement cushion frames were manufactured outside of the supplier’s suspect window. General Motors initiated containment efforts with the tier-3 supplier back on April 8th, followed by the tier-2 and tier-1 suppliers on April 11th and April 12th.
