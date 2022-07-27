Certain 2022 Audi A3 Vehicles Feature Seatbelt Tensioners That May Not Restrain Properly

Still based on the MQB platform of the preceding third generation, the A3 has been recalled over a safety issue that affects the performance-oriented S3 as well. A total of 2,584 vehicles are called back in the U.S.
The four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt became aware of the condition during a crash test of the RS 3 for the South Korean market. The retention force of the seatbelt was lower than intended, which is why Audi contacted the supplier of the seatbelt assembly for an in-depth investigation. Based in the Czech Republic, ZF Passive Safety Czech s.r.o informed the automaker of a deviation in the production process that was solved on January 7th, 2022.
Knowing that some vehicles have been produced with subpar belts, Audi submitted the topic to the Product Safety Committee, which performed simulations to verify the impact of the lower-than-normal retention force. The results were – unsurprisingly – not good enough to ignore this problem. Audi blocked A3 and S3 vehicles that were still in production, replacing their seatbelt assembly with new ones that feature proper retention force.
CT scans of the affected seatbelt tensioner convinced Audi to conduct a safety recall. Audi has also forced ZF Passive Safety Czech s.r.o. to improve its production process to ensure that such blunders will not happen again.
Thankfully for all parties involved, the Germans aren’t aware of any warranty claims or customer claims due to the aforementioned problem. Beginning September 16th, dealers will replace both front seatbelt assemblies with new ones that have been produced “with higher joining forces on a new tool.” A3 and S3 vehicles manufactured after January 26th, 2022 feature front seatbelt assemblies with improved joining parameters.
Essentially a premium-oriented Jetta, the A3 is currently rocking a sticker price of $34,800 sans destination freight charge for the base configuration. The S3 is a little bit more expensive at $45,800 because it’s a Golf R with different styling and the much-coveted rings instead of VeeDub badging.
