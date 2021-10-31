Certain 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1 Orders Have Been Canceled

According to Zach Westrum of Granger Ford, 12 retail orders for the 2021 model year Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be rescheduled by the Blue Oval for the 2022 model year. Zach also mentions that certain Shelby GT500 customers have been delayed to 2022 as well because of “commodity shortages that haven’t been detailed by the Dearborn-based outfit.

