Certain 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1 Orders Have Been Canceled

According to Zach Westrum of Granger Ford, 12 retail orders for the 2021 model year Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be rescheduled by the Blue Oval for the 2022 model year. Zach also mentions that certain Shelby GT500 customers have been delayed to 2022 as well because of “commodity shortages that haven’t been detailed by the Dearborn-based outfit.
“This is the first time we've experienced something like this, in this magnitude, and I can certainly understand the frustration of those of you who have ordered,” writes Zach on a fresh thread of the Mustang6G forum. “I appreciate your understanding and patience with this unforeseen issue.”
Ford is also keeping quiet on the five-day production halt of the Maverick and Bronco Sport, which is going into effect on November 1st. It remains to be seen how much these downtimes will affect fourth-quarter sales, but in any case, it won’t be a pretty outcome for the bean counters.
As you’re well aware, the Mach 1 replaces the GT Performance Package 2 and the GT350 twins for the 2021 model year. Currently listed on the configurator at $53,400 sans options and taxes, the handling-focused pony car levels up to $55,300 for the Premium specification. The Handling Package adds $3,750 to the tally, which makes the Mach 1 a pretty expensive affair.
The Shelby GT500, by comparison, is the most powerful road-going Ford ever. Listed at $72,900 before anything, the pony-turned-muscle car gets more expensive quickly. The Carbon Fiber Track Package, for example, is a whopping $18,500, while the painted racing stripes retail at $10,000.
The belly of the beast is the Predator, a 5.2-liter V8 based on the Voodoo in the GT350 series. Ford couldn’t make a case for the flat-plane crankshaft in the GT350 due to the significant power bumps created by the Eaton TVS R2650 blower. On full song, the cross-plane crankshaft Predator develops 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.