Certain 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1 Orders Have Been Canceled

“This is the first time we've experienced something like this, in this magnitude, and I can certainly understand the frustration of those of you who have ordered,” writes Zach on a fresh thread of the Mustang6G forum. “I appreciate your understanding and patience with this unforeseen issue.”Ford is also keeping quiet on the five-day production halt of the Maverick and Bronco Sport, which is going into effect on November 1st. It remains to be seen how much these downtimes will affect fourth-quarter sales, but in any case, it won’t be a pretty outcome for the bean counters.As you’re well aware, the Mach 1 replaces the GT Performance Package 2 and the GT350 twins for the 2021 model year. Currently listed on the configurator at $53,400 sans options and taxes, the handling-focused pony car levels up to $55,300 for the Premium specification. The Handling Package adds $3,750 to the tally, which makes the Mach 1 a pretty expensive affair.The Shelby GT500, by comparison, is the most powerful road-going Ford ever. Listed at $72,900 before anything, the pony-turned-muscle car gets more expensive quickly. The Carbon Fiber Track Package, for example, is a whopping $18,500, while the painted racing stripes retail at $10,000.The belly of the beast is the Predator, a 5.2-liter V8 based on the Voodoo in the GT350 series. Ford couldn’t make a case for the flat-plane crankshaft in the GT350 due to the significant power bumps created by the Eaton TVS R2650 blower. On full song, the cross-plane crankshaft Predator develops 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.